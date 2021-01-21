CROFTON, Neb. — The annual Unity Supper and Grand Auction at St. Rose Parish and School in Crofton is the parish’s largest fundraiser of the year. The Unity Supper Committee recently announced several important changes to the event’s format this year, due to health restrictions from COVID-19.
“This year has been a year of new ways of doing things and adapting as we go,” the committee said in a recent release. “The Unity Supper and Grand Auction is no exception. With your help and support, we can make this year’s event just as fun and successful as always.”
The committee cited several changes from the regular format. The Grand Auction which normally takes place with a catered meal and silent auction has been moved to a virtual online format. The Grand Auction will take place on Saturday, Feb. 13, beginning at 7 p.m., with CHJ Auctioneers handling the auction. All Grand Auction items will be available for bidding online via www.proxibid.com only. Instructions on how to sign up and bid will be available via the parish website, mailings and through the Crofton Journal and parish flocknote formats.
Grand Auction items are being listed now to be included in the online auction. All auction items are due for listing by Jan. 23, so Grand Auction committee members remind regular contributors that time is short.
Any items listed after Jan. 23 will automatically be placed on the Silent Auction this year. To list Grand Auction items, contact Joyce Stevens immediately at 605-661-5736.
The Silent Auction, normally held in conjunction with the Grand Auction and meal, will be set up for bidding over a three-day period, from Friday, Feb. 12, to Sunday, Feb. 14, at the St. Rose Parish Center. To donate items to the Silent Auction, contact Wendy Wieseler at 402-388-2642 at home or 402-388-2647 at Uptown Style.
The annual catered Unity Supper meal will now be a drive-through “Sweetheart” meal held on Sunday, Feb. 14, from 5-7 p.m. Meal tickets have been reduced in price, but they must be purchased in advance. There will be no meal sales the day of the drive-through event, because the committee needs to plan for an exact meal count. Dinner tickets this year will be available after weekend Masses at St. Rose and the St. Rose School/Parish office, as well as at Uptown Style, Town and Country Insurance and Main Street Treasures in Crofton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.