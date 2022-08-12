Congratulations to Elizabeth, winner of the 2022 Gehl Foundation Scholarship for $20,000.

Elizabeth is the daughter of Todd Schwartz, a team lead at Manitou’s Yankton plant. She recently graduated from Yankton High School and plans to attend Augustana University in Sioux Falls to pursue a degree in nursing.

