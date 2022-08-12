Congratulations to Elizabeth, winner of the 2022 Gehl Foundation Scholarship for $20,000.
Elizabeth is the daughter of Todd Schwartz, a team lead at Manitou’s Yankton plant. She recently graduated from Yankton High School and plans to attend Augustana University in Sioux Falls to pursue a degree in nursing.
While in high school, Elizabeth was a member of the student council, humanitarian club, cross country, golf and the National Honor Society. Outside of school, Elizabeth participated in golf camps, piano competitions and volunteered her time with Operation Christmas Child. She was awarded Academic Excellence from Yankton’s Kiwanis Club. In her free time, she enjoys sports, spending time with friends and family, traveling and listening to music.
Her interest in nursing stems from her experience shadowing different departments at the local hospital with a program called World of Work where she talked with numerous nurses and learned as much as she possibly could. She recently finished an online course to receive her CNA certification. She hopes to continue to study more science and obtain her nursing degree to help out at a local hospital in her community.
Congratulations to you from the Manitou Group. We wish you success in your studies and future!
