The lights may be a little “off-Broadway,” but repair work to the historic Dakota Theatre in this southeastern South Dakota community will provide a shining opportunity to encourage tourism and support community re-development.
Repair work to the theatre’s marquee and improve the building’s outside lighting will begin in May, according to officials of the Lewis and Clark Theatre Board, which organized the “Light the Night” project. The collaborative effort is a result of a commitment from a Yankton Community Redevelopment grant and local and district Rotary funds.
“The Lewis and Clark Theatre Company totally appreciates the involvement of Yankton Rotary and Rotary District 5610 for helping to make the 120-year-old Dakota Theatre building a venue for bringing people back to Yankton’s historic Meridian District,” said Michael Schumacher, theatre board chair.
Rotary Club President and District 5610 Governor-Nominee Rich Burns explained that the local club received a $2,875 matching grant from District 5610, bringing Rotary’s project contribution to $5,750. The same amount was contributed by the Yankton Community Redevelopment organization.
“This is a terrific example of how Rotary supports local efforts to uplift communities and provide opportunities for growth,” said Burns. “The community collaboration was wonderful!”
Work on the marquee and exterior lighting will be completed by mid-August, said Burns.
