Andrew Kline, a house supervisor with HSC’s Nursing Administration, is being honored as the HSC Employee of the Month for September.
Kline has worked for HSC for 12 years. He worked as a nurse serving HSC’s Adult Acute Program for three years before working in his current role for the past nine.
Kline grew up in Aberdeen. These days, he lives in Sioux Falls and commutes to Yankton, where his co-workers at HSC call attention to multiple contributions he makes to the team.
“He follows up on every concern brought to his attention. He CARES about every person (patient and employee) that he encounters,” a press release said. “Andrew makes an effort to reach out and offer help and has touched just about everyone’s life in the facility in one way or another — he is very friendly.” “He takes pride in all the work he does and the work that HSC does as a whole.”
Kline’s favorite parts of the job include “seeing patient progression from admission to discharge. I work with very dedicated co-workers and every day is a little different.”
He and his wife have daughters who both play softball, “so in my free time I will be at a softball field or a practice facility. I enjoy traveling for softball tournaments and family vacation.”
Congratulations, Andrew Kline, for being chosen as the HSC September Employee of the Month.
