Twenty-three members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a “Spring Fling” potluck meeting on April 10 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Allen, Bloomfield, Menno, Mission Hill, Tyndall, Vermillion and Yankton.
Vice President Peter Mariniello called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the treasurer’s report in the absence of Jo Wohlenberg. He also talked about a military dog tag found by Gordon Olson of Mission Hill belonging to George A. Kaiser. If anyone knows of Kaiser, please let Hamilton know.
Marilyn and Roger Huntley showed a painting of them flying in their Cessna 172 over green fields. The painting was done by Jane Stimpson.
Hamilton showed the winning artwork for the S.D. Aviation Art Contest. The four poster boards showed the top three winners in the 6- to 9-year-old group (Harper Weisenburger of Yankton won second place), 10- to 13-year-old group (Daisy Davis of Yankton earned honorable mention), 14- to 17-year-old group, and honorable mentions. The top three winners in each group went on to compete at the national level, and Ella Ratliff of Sioux Falls won second place at the national level in the 14- to 17-year-old group — the first time a South Dakota artist has won at the national level.
The next YRAA meeting is set for May 15 at 6 p.m. in the airport terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
KEYSTONE CHAPTER #33, OES
Keystone Chapter #33, OES, met at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Masonic Temple, Yankton. The meeting, presided over by Worthy Matron Sue Koepp, opened and closed in ritualistic form.
Easter greetings from the Grand Officers were read.
The coin march was conducted with proceeds going to the Eastern Star home in Redfield.
Following the meeting, members gathered at Pizza Ranch Restaurant for a no-host luncheon.
The next regular meeting, which will include a Memorial Service, will be at the Masonic Temple in Yankton, on Saturday, May 21, 2022, beginning at 10:30 a.m., followed by a no-host luncheon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.