NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE
NORFOLK, Neb. — Northeast Community College has released the President’s Honor List and Deans’ Honor List for both full and part-time students for the Spring 2022 semester.
To be named to the President’s Honor List, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 215 students made the President’s Full-time Honor List this past spring semester. Students named to the Deans’ Honor List must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-fifty students were named to the Deans’ Honor List.
Another 307 students named to the President’s Part-Time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 80 students named to the Deans’ Part-Time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.
———
PRESIDENT’S HONOR LIST
Full-Time, Spring 2022
Following is a list of students, and their respective hometowns, named to the President’s Honor List for full-time students for the Spring 2022 semester at Northeast Community College. These students earned a 4.0 grade point for at least 12 credit hours.
Nebraska
• Bloomfield — Trenton Holz, Tyson Sauser.
• Creighton — Trenton Mathis.
• Hartington — Calvin Christensen, Aspen Jansen, Faith Stewart.
• Laurel — Makayla Forsberg, Kinsey Hall, Lorna Maxon.
• Niobrara — Ashley Edmisten, Emily Parks, Kristen Rowley.
Norfolk — Haidyn Anderson, Drake Boyle, Dustin Brenden, Trey Bruce, Riley Carlson, Rebecca Cartela, Nicobie Dahlgren, Evan Decker, Mason Dover, Courtney Grissom, Zachary Guzman, Laura Haley, Brianna Henkenius-Laleff, Grace Jansen, Nichole Jilg, Kyle King, Alex Lammers, Emma Lear, Griffin Leuthold, Madelyn Lingenfelter, Christina Miller, Sarai Negrete, Ellie Peters, MacKenzie Peters, Mariana Rojas, Libni Roldan, Miriam Sanchez-Ramirez, Jordan Schaecher, Reilly Schlomer, Ashlyn Shonebarger, Jody Tinker, Kelsie Tweedy, Ashley Uecker, Alaina Villalpando, Katelyn Walter, Kade Watts, Jaydn Weber, Thomas Wilson.
• Randolph — Keaton Backhaus, Sydney Brunssen, Cindy Haselhorst, Jacob Svitak, Bobbi Winkelbauer.
• St. Helena — Elizabeth Dodge.
• Wausa — Dylan Kuhlman.
• Wynot — Edyn Sudbeck.
• Lesterville -Tracy Kruse.
• Mission Hill — Mitch Roth.
• Yankton — Brodie Christensen, Brynn Wortmann.
———
DEANS’ HONOR LIST
Full-time, Spring 2022
The following is a list of students, and their respective hometowns, named to the Deans’ Honor List for full-time students for the Spring 2022 semester at Northeast Community College. These students attained a grade point average of 3.75 for the semester while being enrolled for at least 12 credit hours.
• Bloomfield — Ryan Poppe.
• Creighton — Haley Novacek, Trey Vogt, Robert Wilmes.
• Crofton — Paul Burbach, Jack Lange, Abbey Maibaum, Erica Tindle.
• Fordyce — Makayla Bruce, Lexandria Heine.
• Hartington — Carter Lammers.
• Laurel — Austin Hall.
• Ponca — Hannah Wahls.
• Verdigre — Amanda Juracek, Dominic Pavlik, Savannah Wagner.
• Wausa — Ted Bengston, Jacob Kearney.
• Parkston — Erin Sommer.
• Vermillion — Hayley Bland.
• Yankton — Victor Duarte.
———
PRESIDENT’S HONOR LIST
Part-time, Spring 2022
The following is a list of students, and their respective hometowns, named to the President’s Honor List for part-time students for the Spring 2022 semester at Northeast Community College. These students attained a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester while being enrolled for at least six credit hours.
• Bloomfield — Alexandra Eisenhauer, Jayden Hochstein, Ian Kuchar, Lauren Pinkelman.
• Coleridge — Delaney Hall, Deagan Puppe.
• Creighton — Bryna Fanta, Mallory Nielsen, Abigail Rafert, Grace Van Metre, Maycee Zimmerer.
• Crofton — Kiera Altwine.
• Hartington — Tyan Baller, Jozie Becker, Jaxson Bernecker, Chloe Heimes, Austin Jansen, Meredith McGregor, Tyler Nicke, Elana Noecker, Makenna Noecker, Grace Reifenrath, Sophia Reifenrath, Emily Woockman.
• Laurel — Grant Erwin, Cassandra Granquist, Reggan Kuhlman, Wilton Roberts, Jordynn Urwiler, London Van Cleave.
• Newcastle — Austen Janssen.
• Niobrara — Kennedi Reynolds.
• Ponca — Eric Kloster, Isabell Kumm, Matthew Lentz.
• Randolph — Kayla Nordhues.
• Wausa — Tyler Baue, Ali Lundberg, Madisyn West.
• Wynot — Karley Heimes.
• Avon — Morgan Beeson.
• Yankton — Carlie Wetzel.
———
DEAN’S HONOR LIST
Part-Time, Spring 2022
The following students, with their respective hometowns, were named to the Deans’ Honor List for part-time students for the Spring 2022 semester. These students attained a grade point average of 3.75 for the semester while being enrolled for at least six credit hours.
• Bloomfield — Jamie Johnson.
• Creighton — Olivia Dartman, Easton Pavlik.
• Hartington — Carson Arens, Colin Potts.
• Niobrara — Samantha Beaudette.
• Ponca — Alyssa Schamp.
• Verdigre — Brooke Pavelka.
• Wausa — Hailey Seagren.
• Wynot — Lauren Haberman, Krystal Sudbeck.
AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY
SIOUX FALLS — Augustana University announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).
• Alcester — Jaclyn Hallaway
• Avon — Lauren Sees
• Beresford — Natalie Nothdurft, Makayla Olson
• Chancellor — Kayleigh Thill
• Davis — Cooper Benning
• Fordyce, NE — Valerie Kaiser
• Freeman — Hannah Eberts
• Hartington, NE — Jason Becker
• Jefferson — Claire Bernard
• McCook Lake — Serena Voegeli
• Menno — Hailey Fergen
• Parker — Elizabeth Gullikson
• Platte — Caden Tegethoff, Abigail Vanden Berge, Kalista Vanden Berge
• Scotland — Nora Winckler
• Tabor — Allison Altwine
• Vermillion — Andrew Kronaizl, Brianna Wildermuth
• Viborg — Gradee Sherman
• Yankton — Alexa Lammers, Emily Oswald, Anna Savey of Yankton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.