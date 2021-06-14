Leona Koerner
The family of Leona Koerner would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 100th birthday on June 19, 2021.
Cards and memories can be sent to c/o Salem Mennonite Home 106 W. 7th St., Freeman, SD 57029.
