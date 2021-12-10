Seashells and wooden spools, old buttons and strings –— these are a few of our favorite things which we used to decorate the Keep Yankton Beautiful tree that will be one of the 45 trees on display at the Mead Cultural Education Center annual Hall of Trees event. This holiday display is open to the public now through January 15, 2022, and it’s a wonderful family activity for all ages to enjoy!
Other items KYB recycled, repurposed and reused for decorations were: Christmas cards, wrapping paper, little boxes, bits of holiday material, CDs, an assortment of ribbons, colored paper, plastic bottles, plastic bottle caps, glass bottle caps, soda can tabs, canning lids and screw bands, googly eyes, pine cones, pipe cleaners, jewelry, jingle bells, beads, poker chips, disposable face masks, decorations from past fresh flower arrangements, a couple 40-year-old dinosaur toys, one adorable little butterfly from Littlest Pet Shop fame and some donated tree ornaments from KYB board members. (Thank goodness for the awesome glue gun skills of our Executive Director, Sarah Gehm!) One of the KYB board members also donated the tree and a friend donated the cotton batting (aka: snow) used for the tree skirt.
Then, I wanted to make a special mention of the puzzle pieces! You know that 1000-piece puzzle you have in the back of your closet, and you are not sure if all the pieces are still there but you don’t want to take the time to put it together or count the pieces — those pieces make awesome little Christmas trees and wreaths and you will spot a number of them on our KYB tree. We know that many little children and not so little children are very interested in recycling so we encourage you and your little ones to check out the KYB tree and see if you can figure out what material was recycled, repurposed, or reused for each of the ornaments. We promise it will be a lot of fun!
In addition to the tree itself, check out the letter board which reads: “The 152 recycled ornaments exhibit the 152 pieces of litter each person would need to pick up at once to eliminate litter in the U.S.” This refers to the 2020 Keep America Beautiful survey which identified what every American contributes to the 50 billion pieces of litter currently present on American roads and waterways. The mission of Keep Yankton Beautiful is: “To improve and enhance our City with community involvement through recycling education and promotion, cleanup efforts and beautification projects,” and we would like to think that the recycled, repurposed and reused tree ornaments are a fun way to exemplify this mission. As far as current beautification projects around town, you probably noticed that the KYB fall foliage has been removed from the large, white, city pots on Walnut Street and KYB has replaced it with festive holiday décor. Hope all of you enjoy this effort, too!
