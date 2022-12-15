“God sent Jesus to Mary’s tummy on Christmas,” says Kassandra, 6.
What a difference a couple of words can make. Instead of “to,” try “out of” Mary’s tummy on Christmas.
“Mary had him, and he was glowing in the stable,” says Ella, 6.
The angel that appeared to the shepherds in the field glowed because Luke tells us they were frightened when “the glory of the Lord shone around them,” (Luke 2:9).
Many artists have depicted baby Jesus with a radiant glow, but I doubt if you could spot him in a room of newborns. Jesus set aside his heavenly glory to enter this world as a helpless infant. This was the ultimate camouflage.
“No other baby had a star on him and that means that Jesus is the Son of God,” says Daniel, 8.
When the wise men followed the star, they came to Jerusalem and asked King Herod: “Where is he who has been born King of the Jews? For we have seen his star in the East and have come to worship him,” (Matthew 2:2).
From the Micah 5:2 prophecy, Jerusalem’s religious leaders knew the Messiah would be born in Bethlehem. This prophecy is one of many Jesus fulfilled. However, it is critical. If Jesus were not born in Bethlehem, all other claims of being Israel’s Messiah and the savior of the world would be in vain.
Do you like to watch good lawyers make a case for their clients? In John 5:31-40, Jesus makes a brilliant case for being the Son of God.
Jesus starts with a curious statement: “If I bear witness of myself, my witness is not true,” (John 5:31).
Didn’t Jesus always tell the truth? Isn’t the truth personified? Yes, but Jesus knew how to argue before legal experts in the law given by Moses. The law required two or three witnesses to convict (Deut. 19:15).
In the sight of the law, Jesus’ witness by itself could not be true. He needed two or more witnesses.
Next, Jesus appeals to John the Baptist. Although John’s witness is true when he said Jesus is the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world, Jesus said he didn’t need the witness of man. He had two greater witnesses: God the Father and the Scriptures.
Even Jewish leader Nicodemus recognized Jesus’ miracles: “for no one can do these signs that you do unless God is with him,” (John 3:2).
Later, when Jesus claimed equality with God by saying, “I and my Father are one,” the Jews picked up stones to kill him.
“For which of those works do you stone me?” Jesus asked.
“The Jews answered him, saying, ‘For a good work we do not stone you, but for blasphemy, and because you, being a man, make yourself God’” (John 10:33).
If you say Jesus is only a good man or prophet, this text challenges your thinking. It’s so obvious that Jesus claimed to be God.
The Old Testament Bible is the second witness Jesus summoned to make his case. The Micah 5:2 prophecy predicting Bethlehem as the birthplace of the Messiah is only one of many prophecies Jesus fulfilled to validate his claim as God’s only Son.
Think about this: Jesus didn’t come to Earth in a vacuum. Look at what the Old Testament prophets wrote about him.
Memorize this truth: Matthew 2:2 previously quoted.
Ask this question: Have you taken time to look in the Scriptures to see if Jesus really is the Son of God?
