ROY ANDERSON UNIT #12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit # 12 American Legion Auxiliary met June 20, 2023, with 2nd Vice President Betty Adam presiding. The meeting was opened with a prayer, Pledge of Allegiance, reciting of the Preamble, Moment of Silence and the singing of America.
Seven Officers answered Roll Call. Eight other members introduced themselves.
The Minutes of the May 16, 2023, meeting were read and approved.
The Treasurer’s Report was read. Martha Ausborn made a motion to approve the report, seconded by Gloria Pibal.
Gert Boyles introduced the four girls who had attended Girls State and Journalism City: Rose Lane, Abigail Saylor, Jazmine Pietz and Shae Rumsey. Each girl reported on her individual activities during this event, stating that their experiences were not only fun and exciting but very educational and they learned many skills that will be useful in college, life and careers.
Committee Reports: Poppies: Priscilla Mazourek reported that the poppy sales May 24-26, 2023, resulted in a total of $4,496.28.
Malena Diede presented Years of Membership Certificates to the following:
• 20 years — Dianne Bahn
• 25 years — Marillyn Ober and Karen Gran
• 50 years — Christine Pribilski
• 65 years — Gert Boyles
Old Business — Malena Diede reported that meeting hostesses have been assigned for the year 2023-2024.
Betty Adam discussed the issue of reimbursement to Marlys List for attending various America Legion Auxiliary Conferences and Conventions on behalf of the Yankton Unit. A motion was made by Gloria Pibal to pay $500 to Marlys List for attending the Midwinter Conference and the SD American Legion Convention. This was seconded by Jane Kopecky
Marlys List attended the SD State American Legion Convention held in Oacoma June 8-11, 2023
She gave a report on the events and activities of the Convention.
Coin March: $15; $4.00 for the 10-cent cup won by Jane Kopecky who donated it to the Treasury.
The next meeting will be Sept. 19, 2023. Marlys List and Janice DeJong are hostesses.
TOASTMASTERS AVERA SACRED HEART CLUB 6217
• Meeting Date: July 20, 2023
• Theme was the Word of the Day “Amiable”
• Phrase of the day was “Operation Igloo”
Toastmaster was Jason Orr, General Evaluator, Heather Thomas, and Table Topics Master: Gale Vogt
Toastmaster speaker and award winner today was Cleo Waters with “A little bit of history,” a tale about the real life events in Brookey Bottom in Nebraska and the tragedy that befell the Wiseman family 160 years ago. Toastmaster award winning evaluator was Joseph Tielke.
Heather Thomas won best Table Topics for her story on the Hail Snowstorm in Colorado Springs back in the early 2000’s.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. at the Avera Sacred Heart Pavilion. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217.
DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Call to Order: July 24, 2023, 7:04 p.m.
Roll Call: There were 42 members present. Lauren, granddaughter of Marlyce M, was a guest.
Program: “Making Photo Fabric for Printing Recipes or Photographs” was presented by Kay Gubbels
Minutes of June Meeting and Treasurer’s Report: One typographical correction; placed on file.
Announcements:
• President Joni thanked Edith T for a job well done in organizing the annual picnic.
• Joni reminded members that the doors to the church are locked at 7:15 pm. If anyone arrives for the guild meeting after that they will need to call the number posted on the door to be admitted.
• Mary K donated a quilt to the Center for a raffle fundraiser.
———
Committee Reports:
Activities: Edith T named members of who volunteered to make door hangers for August. She also indicated that a few more volunteers were needed to make door hangers in some upcoming months. She reported that 23 members completed Get ‘R Done goal #2 and 29 members completed goal #3. She reminded members that goal #4 is due in August.
Program: Sandy H. announced that Stephanie Stueckrath will present the August program on preparing quilt tops for quilting by long arm. August Sew ‘n Tell will feature quilts with house/school house or walkway themes.
Workshop: Fifteen guild members have paid the $50 registration for the Stash Buster workshop September 16. Workshop registration is limited to 20 and will be opened on August 1st to those who are not members of the guild for a registration fee of $65. Sue G explained to the guild that this workshop facilitator would help participants better understand the use of contrast in using scraps to make quilts. No prep is necessary and further information will be sent to participants prior to the workshop. Promo flyers have been printed and will be distributed for the Trunk show the evening of September 15. A question arose as to whether guild members are expected to pay an admission fee. Peggy T made a motion that only members who work at the show be admitted without charge. Kay G seconded and motion carried.
Quilt of Valor: Peggy T reported that the Menno group has 3 quilts ready to present to a father, son, and daughter veterans on Labor Day. Three quilts were presented in Yankton in June.
Quilt Show 2024: Co-chair Peggy A reported that Jan M will chair the vendors committee and that volunteers are needed for various committees. She urged members to submit ideas for a theme to either chair for consideration.
———
Unfinished Business:
Payment to Trinity Lutheran Church: President Joni asked members to consider amount of payment to Trinity Lutheran Church for the use of the meeting room for the upcoming year and whether the guild should consider additional compensation for special events like Charity Sew Day. Sandy H volunteered to inquire at the church office regarding policy or recommendation regarding the amount of compensation for use of their facilities.
Quilt of Valor Project: Sharon H reported that there are not enough volunteers to keep up with quilting QOV quilts and asked the guild to consider if this project should be continued or changed. Originally the goal was to present 12 quilts a year, but a large burden is falling on a small number of members, especially with quilting and binding. President Joni gave the group 15 minutes for each table to discuss and formulate suggestions. Following discussion, the majority of the members indicated that they would like to see the QOV project continue in some form. It was suggested that when the QOV committee next meets, it should consider the following and develop recommendations:
• How to best notify members about dates and locations of QOV presentations?
• How quilting and binding can get done so it doesn’t burden a small number of members?
• How many quilts can members of DPQG reasonably complete and present each year?
• Does the selection criteria for who receives a quilt need to be reviewed, especially for age?
GAR Quilt Show: Mary Ellen H reminded members to continue working on their projects for this show.
———
New Business:
Upcoming events:
• Quilt Across the Dakotas Shop Hop: Peggy A presented information on buying a passport and ways to win numerous prizes. South Dakota and North Dakota shops will be featured with special project ideas. This shop hop continues through the entire month of August.
• Connie Lange Workshop on Paper Piecing: This workshop will be held week of October 17. Further details available after this meeting.
Meeting adjourned: Marlyce M motioned to adjourn at 8:18 p.m., Elaine H seconded, and motion carried.
Door Prize: Kathy Sheldon won a gift certificate to a local quilt shop.
Sew ‘n Tell: Picnic quilts were featured.
