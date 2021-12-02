DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Minutes of November Meeting (submitted by Angie Hejl, secretary)
Call to Order: The November 22, 2021 meeting of DPQG was called to order at 7:00 pm by VP Jan Koehn at Trinity Lutheran Church meeting room.
Sew & Tell/Roll Call: Roll call was taken as members showcased Holiday-themed projects “I’m Dreaming of a Quilt Christmas.” There were 29 members present and one guest, Jan Mattes.
Minutes/Treasurer’s Report: Lori Connot moved that the October minutes be approved as printed. Edith Troxel seconded, and motion carried. Kathy Sheldon moved that October treasurer’s report be approved as corrected. Mary Ellen Hornstra seconded, and motion carried. Both will be placed on file.
Unfinished Business
• YAA Quilt Show at GAR hall: Chair Mary Ellen Hornstra reported that, according to YAA director Julie Amsberry, the DPQG quilt show at the GAR Hall has been their most popular art show. Mary Ellen also reported that DPQG was named YAA Arts Advocate of the year. Members were advised that there will be a vintage quilt display at the Mead Cultural Museum.
• QOV Committee: Chair Dawn Atkins reported that members of the committee gave a Veteran’s Day Program at The Center explaining the Quilt of Valor project. On Nov 7 QOVs were provided to Dale Stibral, Paul Shortbull, Michael Miller, and Jim Reinhart. On Nov 21 QOV were provided to Donavan List, Michael Burgeson, Al Ulmer, and Dan Klimisch. Dawn read a thank you note from one Veteran containing a $50 donation and a letter to the editor of the Press & Dakotan publicly thanking DPQG for honoring veterans with QOVs. Dawn indicated she has four quilts, which are already assigned to veterans. More quilts are needed to continue providing quilts to veterans that have been nominated. She indicated that more than 12 veterans have been honored with quilts this year already. Peggy Thranum reported that 18 veterans have been honored in the Menno and surrounding area.
• Election of 2022 Officers: Jan Koehn presented the slate of nominees for 2022: President, Joni Lowe; Vice President, Sue Gregersen; Secretary, Dawn Atkins; and Treasurer, Phyllis Oplinger. Jan then asked for nominations from the floor; none were offered. Mary Kirshenmann moved that the slate of officers for 2022 be accepted. Lori Connot seconded, and motion carried. Angie Hejl will continue as newsletter coordinator.
• Dues for 2022: Phyllis Oplinger reminded members that 2022 dues of $15 are due by January meeting.
• Holiday Party: Activities chair, Pat Morton, reminded members that the party will be Monday, Dec 6 at 6:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church. The meal will be catered, but members should bring their own beverage and a white elephant sewing gift for a gift exchange. Edith Troxel provided instructions for materials to bring for an activity.
New Business
• 2022 Committees: VP Jan Koehn asked members to consider whether all current committees are needed. Member consensus was that the Activities, Workshop, Program, and Quilt of Valor committees continue. Mary Ellen Hornstra moved that the Barn Quilt Committee be suspended. Mary Kirschenmann seconded and motion carried. Suzanne Preszler moved that the Charity Quilt Committee be suspended. Kathy Sheldon seconded and motion carried. Dawn Atkins moved that a new Public Relations committee be established for 2022. Peg Anderson seconded and motion carried. Members will have the opportunity to sign up for any of the approved committees at the January meeting.
• Quilt Retreat: Lori Connot provided information on costs for a quilt retreat Jan 24-27, 2022, at Swan Lake near Viborg, indicating she still had room for 10 registrations. She needs to know by Dec 1 how many quilters are interested in attending. It was called to the attention of guild members that Jan 24 is the date of the guild January meeting. Resolving this conflict will be discussed further when the guild meets Dec 6.
Door Prize: The door prize winner was Edith Troxel; she won a gift certificate from local quilt shop.
Adjournment: Motion to adjourn was made at 8:20 pm by Peggy Thranum, seconded by Dawn Atkins, and carried.
Program: “Getting Creative with Orphan Blocks” was presented by Sue Gregerson. She showed several examples of creative ways to create quilts, table runners, pillows and more with leftover blocks from other quilt projects.
Next meeting: Holiday Party for current members at 6:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 403 Broadway Ave, Yankton.
KEYSTONE CHAPTER #33, OES
Keystone Chapter #33, OES, met at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Masonic Temple, Yankton. The meeting, presided over by Worthy Matron Sue Koepp, opened and closed in ritualistic form.
Officers for the coming year were installed. WM Koepp read her annual report. Secretary Carol Frey read the annual financial report.
The coin march was conducted with proceeds going to the Eastern Star home in Redfield.
Following the meeting, members gathered at Pizza Ranch for a no-host luncheon.
The next regular meeting will be at the Masonic Temple in Yankton, Saturday, Dec. 18, beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a no-host luncheon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.