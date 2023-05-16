Brandy Weier, OTR/L is being honored as the May 2023 Employee of the Month at the South Dakota Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton.
Weier is a graduate of the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy (OT). Weier has been employed by HSC and the State of South Dakota for 26 years, serving as a licensed and registered occupational therapist.
The Employee of the Month nominations submitted on Weier’s behalf praised her exemplary performance. Colleagues appreciate her professionalism, punctuality, communication, commitment, caring, and compassion. Weier is credited for maintaining awareness of patients’ treatment plans, implementing interventions to support patients’ goal attainment, providing valuable insight into their progress, and seeking innovative methods to improve services for patients.
As an occupational therapist, Weier serves HSC’s Adult Acute program area. She works with individuals or groups to support everyday occupations; the activities people want or need to do in their lives. Examples include basic home / life skills, a variety of coping or communication skills essential to everyday life, and exploring the “just right” level of support that will help a person participate in activities and discharge successfully from the hospital.
Weier is a dedicated employee who said the favorite part of her job is working with great teams that strive to help people help themselves.
Also known for her determination to provide an outstanding fieldwork experience for OT students participating in training at HSC, Brandy was honored with the 2023 University of South Dakota OT Excellence in Fieldwork Award.
Originally from Barnesville, Minnesota, Weier is the daughter of Robin of Barnesville, MN, and the late David Askegard. She now lives in Yankton with her husband Mark and their children Christian and Maggie. When not at work, Weier applies the principles of OT life balance to her own life by enjoying leisure time spent enjoying family activities, music, and cooking.
Congratulations to Brandy Weier for being named HSC’s May Employee of the Month.
