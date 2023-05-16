Brandy Weier, OTR/L is being honored as the May 2023 Employee of the Month at the South Dakota Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton.

Weier is a graduate of the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy (OT). Weier has been employed by HSC and the State of South Dakota for 26 years, serving as a licensed and registered occupational therapist.

