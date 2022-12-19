Birthdays Dec 19, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Norman Campbell Norman Campbell is celebrating his 92nd birthday on Dec. 19. Birthday greetings can be sent to 1808 Douglas Ave., Yankton, SD 57078. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking

IT Networking Specialists/Computer Repair Technicians - Yankton Computer 