PIERRE — With the arrival of spring, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is reminding people of available resources to learn more about amphibians and reptiles in the state.
The Amphibians and Reptiles of South Dakota website (sdherps.org) contains species accounts, photos, and distribution maps of all 45 recognized species of amphibians and reptiles from the state. The site also allows users to submit photos of amphibians and reptiles.
GFP encourages users to submit their observations to provide real-time information on species in the state and help the department make informed management decisions.
Recent support from a 2020 Wildlife Diversity Small Grant allowed the development of additional resources of the website, including phenology graphs that show when species are likely active during the year and more interactive maps. These new features help to increase the utility and provide additional information to users.
“The arrival of warmer temperatures in South Dakota correspond with the emergence of amphibians and reptiles from their winter refuges,” said website administrator Drew Davis. “Boreal Chorus Frogs are calling from roadside ditches Painted Turtles can be found basking on logs and Plains Gartersnakes are emerging from underground burrows. As the opportunities to observe amphibians and reptiles present themselves, so does the ability to learn about and help increase what is known about these fascinating species by submitting your own observations to the website.”
Learn more at sdherps.org.
