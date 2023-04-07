COLUMBUS, Neb. — As severe weather season approaches, Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) reminds customers to be aware of the dangers of downed powerlines.
Tornadoes can bring down transmission lines typically located in rural areas, but trees damaged by tornadoes or high wind conditions can come down on local distribution lines, creating a power outage to residents in the area. In addition to any power outages these storms may cause, it’s important that customers are aware of the dangers downed powerlines can pose.
“A powerline lying on the ground or over a roadway can charge the ground around it with electricity, potentially causing a fatal situation for anyone getting too close to that line,” said NPPD T&D Construction & Maintenance Manager Scott Walz. “It’s important to stress that if you see or hear of a downed powerline, to avoid the area and call the local power utility or 911.”
If you are in a car and a powerline or power pole has fallen on it, stay in the car until public power utility personnel arrive on the scene. If remaining in the car is not an option due to a fire or other unsafe conditions, jump clear of the vehicle so that you land upright with your feet touching the ground together, and then shuffle away from the area.
