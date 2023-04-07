COLUMBUS, Neb. — As severe weather season approaches, Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) reminds customers to be aware of the dangers of downed powerlines.

Tornadoes can bring down transmission lines typically located in rural areas, but trees damaged by tornadoes or high wind conditions can come down on local distribution lines, creating a power outage to residents in the area. In addition to any power outages these storms may cause, it’s important that customers are aware of the dangers downed powerlines can pose.

