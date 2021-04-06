DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Call to Order: The March 22, 2021, meeting of DPQG was called to order at 7:01 p.m. by Vice-President Jan Koehn via Zoom.
Sew & Tell/Roll Call: Roll call was taken as members joined Zoom with 30 members joining. March theme was “March to Your Own Drummer,” challenging members to showcase unique projects. A Power Point prepared by Jan Koehn, showcased photos of members’ quilts, and each member commented on their own quilts as they were shown.
Minutes/Treasurer’s Report: No corrections were offered for the February minutes or treasurer’s report. A motion to approve was made by Lori Connot and seconded by Dorothea Hoebelheinrich to approve. Motion carried and both were placed on file.
Unfinished Business
• Quilt Show: Sandy Hoffner reported that the dates of Oct. 15-16, 2022, were requested of NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center for the show. Co-chair Peggy Anderson is waiting for final verification of that date from the Archery center. Sandy also suggested that it is too early to start selling raffle tickets for the raffle quilt, but possibly start displaying at Sassy Cat Quilt Shop.
• Guild Retreat: Lori Connot reported that the retreat at Stukel’s Hunting Lodge in Gregory had 5 participants (4 from DPQG). Participants had a very enjoyable time and got lots of sewing done.
• QOV Committee: Dawn Atkins reported that Mary Kirschenmann completed a QOV quilt; more finished QOV quilt tops are needed. Phyllis reported a press release scheduled for May or June. A thank you note and $40 donation to the Yankton QOV group was received by a QOV recipient.
• YAA Quilt Show: Mary Ellen Hornstra had nothing new to report except to remind members that this show will feature quilts that work with shades of 2 colors.
• Baby quilts for National Quilt Day: Joyce Brunken reported that the boy and girl quilts with letters from DPQG were delivered to Renae Tereshinski, OB/GYN head nurse, at Avera SHH. They were to be presented to the first girl and first boy born on or after National Quilt Day on March 20. Further information will be provided at the April meeting.
• Zoom “Sew In”: Several members indicated that they really enjoyed the Zoom “Sew In” on National Quilt Day, Saturday, March 20. There were recommendations from several members to consider having another one.
• Barn Quilt Committee: Committee is still reviewing its recommendations and will report at a later meeting.
New Business
• Member Information: Inquiry was made as to whether anyone objected to sharing member contact information with membership. No objections were expressed to emailing, but some did not want this document posted to Facebook. There was also some discussion of how to keep in touch with members who are unable to Zoom.
• Sew ‘n Tell for next meeting: The theme for April will be “Panel Party.”
Door Prize: The door prize winner was Pat Morton; the prize will be a gift certificate from one of the local quilt shops.
Adjournment: Motion to adjourn at was made at 8:00 pm and carried.
Program: Featured quilters were Edith Troxel, Kim Kappel and Phyllis Oplinger. They showcased quilts that had special meaning for them and discussed their journey into quilting.
Next meeting: April 26, 2021, via Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.