Yankton Morning Optimists
There were 9 members and 2 guests at the Sept. 21 Yankton Morning Optimist meeting. Mary Milroy, President, opened the meeting and following the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer, Jerrod Daisy introduced our speakers. Our speakers this week were Julianna and Mike Ford and they introduced us to the Olympic sport of curling. Curling is one of the world’s oldest sports and originated in the 16th century in Scotland. Originally games were played on frozen ponds and lochs. Games can still be played on frozen lakes and outdoor skating rinks, but now are usually played at indoor ice rinks and even dedicated curling facilities. Players in 2 teams of 4 players each slide stones, by pushing them out of the “hack”, down the ice called a “sheet” (the full lane) towards the target called the “house”. Two “sweepers” use brooms to sweep directly in front of the stone to prolong the “breaking point” (curl) of the stone. This helps keep the stone traveling straight. The center of the house is called the “button” and the team with their stone closest to the button is the scoring team and can total their number of points. Each team slides 4 stones. The stones are of solid granite, weigh 44 pounds, and come from either the Isle of Ailsa Craig in Scotland or from a quarry in Wales. All Olympic stones must come from Ailsa Craig. Brand new stones cost about $450 and a game requires 8 stones to play! Men’s curling was included in the first Olympic Winter Games in Chamoix in 1924. It was dropped but reintroduced as a demonstration sport at Lake Placid in 1932. In 1998, in Nagana, curling permanently joined the Olympic program with both men’s and women’s competitions. Julianna grew up in Alberta, Canada where curling is extremely popular. She began playing in high school. In 2010 she moved to the U.S. and in 2011, she and her husband Mike, helped start Sioux Falls Curling. Sioux Falls Curling officially was founded in 2014 with a Board of Directors and non-profit status. The sport has really taken off in Sioux Falls and now has 5 leagues with 180 members. Julianna served as treasurer from 2012-2019. She competed in the Arena Nationals in May of 2019. In 2019 she and Mike moved to Vermillion and became interested in helping to start curling in Yankton. The Yankton Curling Club was established in 2020. Unfortunately, due to COVID19 they only had a partial season. Julianna and Mike were able to use their experience from Sioux Falls to help “jumpstart” Yankton curling. A Board of Directors was formed in 2019 and they are awaiting approval of their non-profit status. The Yankton club currently uses the indoor Yankton Ice Rink. At present, they only have one sheet but are hoping to add one more in 2020, with an ultimate goal of 4 sheets by fall 2021. The winter Olympics are scheduled for February of 2022 and they anticipate a surge of interest in curling. Unfortunately, their fund-raising plans for this past summer had to be canceled. They will be looking for donations when they confirm non-profit status. Financially it is good if they can maximize the number of curlers on the ice. The interest in Yankton has been very good. They were able to offer a handful of Learn to Curl programs and they quickly sold out. They also offered a few mini Hat Games. Curling has a lot to offer. It is a great winter activity for families. Children as young as 8 play and there is no upper age limit. A 100-year-old woman in Vancouver, BC was recognized as an active curler. Curling is an inclusive sport for elderly, persons of limited mobility, and wheelchair curling is very popular. The club’s goal is to be active in youth and school programs. “The Spirit of Curling” prides itself on quality sportsmanship. Broomstacking is a social gathering at the end of a curling game. This builds friendships and community off the ice. Julianna and Mike have made many lifelong curling friends. Yankton Curling has a Facebook page @YanktonCurlingClub Thank you Julianna and Mike for an informative and excellent presentation.
Club Updates:
Remember! Hybrid club meetings are now available. Roy Wilcox was at the Fryn’ Pan for today’s meeting but unfortunately no other members were there. The connection cords are at the Fryn’ Pan and Roy has offered to assist in the set up. Please let him know if you plan to attend in person.
The Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed build scheduled for September 26 has been postponed. They hope to schedule several builds yet this fall.
The World Series is coming!! Selling World Series books has been a great fundraiser for our club and Yankton Morning Optimists will be selling books for $10 apiece again this year. The board members will be distributing the books to our members and we would like each member to take 5 books. For safety and minimizing contact, we are asking that members pay for the books when they receive them. Books are an easy sell and more books will be available if you run out!!
The Yankton Morning Optimist club plans to show our appreciation for the hard work our teachers, staff and administration are doing to promote excellence in education and safety. For that reason, one morning, each month, we will provide cinnamon and caramel rolls at a different school. The high school and administration building will receive the rolls the first week of October. Thank you, teachers, staff, and administration!!!
Our annual awards and installation ceremony is scheduled for October 4 at 5pm by Zoom. Please plan to attend!!
Our Vice President position is still open. Please consider volunteering. Chuck Iverson and the board will be great to work with and it is a great way to become more involved in the club. Thank you, Adam Anderson for joining as a new board member.
Thoughts and prayers to Kevin Carda on the death of his mother Joyce.
Happy Anniversary Adam Anderson Sept. 25.
Next week’s meeting will be Sept. 28 at 7 a.m. Jon Kinsley will speak on the BeKipp Foundation. Be sure to attend!
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met Sept. 21, 2020, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened according to ritual.
Eight officers answered roll call. Nine other members introduced themselves.
The following members were honored for their continuous membership in the ALA: Judy Eisenmenger — 20 years; Violet Shaeffer — 25; Joyce Stahlecker — 25; Lucille Cap — 30; Joyce Vlahakis — 30; Darlis Kaser — 30. Certificates of Recognition were previously mailed to each of the honorees.
The minutes were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was presented and approved on motion by Jane Kopecky, second by Sandy Johnson.
Reports: Membership — Chairman reminded members that we need a volunteer to take over the duties of chairman before next year. Americanism — Material not yet available for this year’s contests. Girls State — Information for this year has not been distributed by the state. Cheers — Chairman reported sending sympathy, birthday and anniversary cards. Dictionaries — Gloria Pibal reported that Martha Ausborn will deliver the dictionaries to the schools. Because of Covid-19 concerns, school personnel will give the dictionaries to the students, and the teachers will present the accompanying information about the ALA. 240 dictionaries have been ordered.
President Malena discussed items from the Dist. 8 letter, including information on the project of providing luggage for veterans. The district meeting is scheduled for Sept. 27 in Wakonda.
Old Business: Janice DeJong and Marlys List conducted a moving memorial service for our deceased members.
New Business: Since the VFW is closed at this time, discussion was held on where to hold future ALA meetings. Consensus was to meet at Christ Episcopal Church in October and November. Motion by Gloria Pibal, second by Patty Johnson to make a donation to the church for the use of the facilities.
A bill was presented for flowers for the memorial service for deceased members. Motion by Betty Adam, second by Jane Kopecky to pay. Motion carried.
With no further business to come before the members, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be October 10. Hostesses are Joyce List and Sandy Johnson.
Toastmasters Club 6217
Toastmaster Joyce Stevens called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Westside Park. Jason Orr, acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
Cleo Waters as General Evaluator introduced her evaluation team for the day. Gale Vogt as Grammarian, presented the word of the day “jovial” meaning “cheerful & friendly, characterized by joyous humor or good spirits”.
Ashley Dimmer presented her ice breaker speech “Small Steps To Achieve Big Goals”. She fulfilled her first Pathways project by giving us insight on how she compares hiking goals to her personal goals as she works to achieve great things.
Steve Anderson acted as Table Topics Master and asked Heather Thomas, Jason Orr, Jan Schiferl, Holly Wortmann, Gale Vogt and Joyce Stevens questions to be answered using their impromptu speaking skills.
Sheila Ulrich evaluated Dimmer’s speech. She complimented her on presenting her first speech smoothly and using vocal variety. She gave her helpful hints as she progresses to her next Pathways speech.
As grammarian and ah counter, Jason Orr noted uses of the word of the day and effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. He also noted use of connector words and unnecessary fillers. Waters evaluated the meeting as a whole.
The best Speech award went to Ashley Dimmer. The best Table Topic Award went to Gale Vogt. Sheila Ulrich received the award for best evaluator.
Toastmaster Stevens adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.