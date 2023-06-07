TOASTMASTER CLUB 6217
Toastmaster Jason Orr called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, at 12:05 p.m. at the Avera Pavilion Auditorium. Steve Anderson, acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
As grammarian, Stan Sudbeck presented his word of the day “prerequisite,” an adjective meaning “required or necessary as a prior condition.”
Heather Thomas presented her speech “Project Management.” She told us about things to avoid when we are in the middle of projects or planning projects. She reminded us there is never a need to overcomplicate, which we often do.
As Table Topics master, Orr asked Jan Schiferl, Heather Thomas, Stan Sudbeck and Steve Anderson questions to which the members could practice their impromptu speaking skills.
Anderson evaluated Thomas’ speech and complimented her on good use of information and visual aids. He gave her tips as to where improvement might be made.
Sudbeck, as ah counter noted uses of unnecessary fillers. As grammarian, he also noted effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. Stan Sudbeck was timer for the meeting.
As General Evaluator, Jan Schiferl evaluated the meeting as a whole.
Best Speaker Award went to Heather Thomas. Best Evaluator Award went to Steve Anderson and Best Table Topics Speech went to Steve Anderson. Toastmaster Orr adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. at the Avera Sacred Heart Pavilion. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call (605) 661-8356 for more information.
DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Called to Order: 7 p.m. May 22, 2023
Roll Call: Taken by attendance sheets on each table; 37 members present.
Program: Quilt As You Go was our program presented by Edith T. She did a fabulous job going over a few different techniques used. She showed a few of her QAYG projects and Joni Lowe also showed some of her table runners that she made.
Previous Meeting Minutes Treasurer’s Report: No corrections; placed on file.
Committee Reports:
Activities: Edith T. went over briefly who has signed up for July and reminded the group that the Get-R-Done challenge is #2 that is due for the June 26th meeting.
Program: Joni L. let us know that Dr. Mary Milroy – “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” will be our program for June.
Workshop: Lori C. said they had a great turnout with 15 at Swan Lake earlier this month. 2024 Swan Lake retreat dates are January 3-7 and April 28-May 2. Joni L. asked those who are interested in the Stash Bandit workshop to please sign up tonight and the cost is $50. Max of 20 open spots and likely in August registration will be opened to those outside the guild.
Public Relations: Angie H. reminded everyone that she sent out the member list and there is still a lot of empty information for members. Please check and contact her with information.
QOV: Peggy T. said that at the Swan Lake retreat they presented a quilt to Krisma DeWitt. Peggy T. and Phyllis O. explained how touched she was and explained the process of presenting. Dawn A. stated there are 3 recipients for the June 10 presentation at the Yankton VFW at 5 pm.
Unfinished Business:
Guild Picnic: July 24 at 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with meeting to follow at 7 p.m. Angie H. motioned for the Guild to pay for the chicken from JoDean’s and supplies needed for the event and was seconded by Beth M. Motion was passed and the guild members are bringing different salads or desserts and their own drinks.
Quilt Show 2024: Peg A. let the group know to start thinking as to which Saturday and Sundays in September and October the group would like and it was mentioned that late Sept or early Oct. Peg A and Sandy H will co-chair the show and they are needing committee chairs for different parts of the show. She encouraged the group to submit their theme ideas.
DPQG Pins: Peggy T. asked those that did not get a pin to let her know and she will get one for them as they are here!
New Business:
Charity Sew Day: Joni L. suggested a set up time is of 9 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran meeting room with sewing any time volunteers are able to come and sew during the day on July 24th (coincides with our picnic and meeting date). She will be bringing a range of supplies for projects. It was specified that it has to be a charity projects to be worked on, but we may bring our own charity project to work on, too.
Sew-N-Tell: “Favorite Table Toppers or Table Runners” and June challenge projects.
Door Prize: Door prize from Sassy Cat was won by Janet Waggoner and bonus door prize by Sue Gregersen
Meeting Adjourned: 7:45 p.m. with motion by Phyllis O. and second by Mary Ellen H.
TOASTMASTERS CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 held a hybrid meeting on Saturday June 3, 2023, where members attended either in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or remotely via Zoom.
Club President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order then gave the invocation and lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Kevin Buhl served as Toastmaster of the Day and asked general evaluator Vernon Arens to present his team of Walter Rentsch as speech evaluator and vote counter, Steve Hamilton as timer, and Jane Lane as ah counter and grammarian with the word of day “Gist.” Buhl introduced Janis Stone to give her speech entitled “Green Thumb.” After the speech, table topics were led by Roy Wilcox, who asked each member to give a 1- to 2-minute answer to a question related to mass shootings. Following table topics, Vernon Arens led the evaluation portion of the meeting and called on Walter Rentsch to present his evaluation. Janis Stone’s speech and Jana Lane to give the grammarian and ah counter reports, and then presented his evaluation of the meeting in general. During the meeting, Steve Hamilton gave the times for the speech, table topics’ responses, and the speech evaluation. Toastmaster Kevin Buhl called on Walter Rentsch to announce the voting results that Vernon Arens and Steve Hamilton tied for best table topics response. Following a short business meeting Walter Rentsch adjourned the meeting,
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 conducts hybrid meetings on Saturdays from 7:30-8:40 a.m. Guests are always welcome to attend either in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or remotely via Zoom; there is no cost or obligation to attend a meeting.
For information about Toastmasters, call 605-660-2485 or visit us at http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org.
INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met on Monday, June 5, at noon at the Elks Club. The meeting was called to order by President Dana Schmidt and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. There were 14 members present.
Members were invited to make announcements. Rose Hauger, Yankton Area Arts, announced that their new exhibit, Britton Hacke Photography, will be on display through July 18. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, gave an update on last weekend’s ‘Discover Heritage Park Event’. Over $16,000 was raised and the caboose will be moved next Thursday. Dana Schmidt, Yankton Community Library, announced that there are a few tickets left to the 8 pm Historic Cemetery Walk on Wednesday, June 7. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth 12 and under.
This week’s hostess was Amy Miner, city commissioner. Amy Leon, Yankton city manager, was the day’s speaker. Amy gave an update on all the city events happening in Yankton this summer including new extended hours and new fitness classes at the Summit Activities Center, additional water walking opportunities at the Huether Aquatic Center, Kids in the Park series is back on Saturdays in June, and Music at the Meridian will return on Thursday nights in July and August. Yankton Police Department will have- a few officers on bicycles throughout events in town this summer and the pond at Westside Park should be fixed towards the end of summer.
The next Interchange meeting will be on Monday, June 12, at noon at the Elks Club. Tom Kurtenbach, Director of the COAD and RSVP program with the United Way will be the guest speaker.
