Mount Marty University (MMU) will launch the first Master of Science in Biotechnology program in the Dakotas, a region top-ranked for industry growth. The one-year, 30-credit program will welcome its first cohort of 30 students this fall, focusing on biotech management in pharmaceuticals and generating future industry leaders.

“We’re thrilled about the opportunity to make a footprint in this industry,” said MMU President Dr. Marc Long. “We understand that leaders come from anywhere and look forward to nurturing and growing anyone interested in becoming a leader in the biotechnology industry.”

