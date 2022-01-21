VERMILLION — Vermillion is a community known for being home to many artists and creatives, and this season residents showed up to the work of those creatives and, by extension, arts nonprofit work. In December, the Vermillion Cultural Association (VCA), in partnership with Davida Art Company, hosted its second annual Holiday PopUp Shop in the First Dakota Coyote Gallery. This year saw even more artists showcased, and a larger volume of sales.
Featuring the work of twenty local visual artists, authors, and makers, the Holiday PopUp Shop debuted on Black Friday 2021, and held special hours in the gallery through Dec. 23. The showcase of diverse items — everything from books of poetry to handcrafted jewelry to pottery and cosmetics — provided customers the ability to purchase unique gifts locally to avoid projected shipping delays and other disappointments expected at big box stores. Additionally, a portion of each purchase was donated to the VCA to support continued exhibitions and programs in its gallery space. Davida Art Company, the fiscal manager and coordinator, presented a check to the VCA totaling $800.
“It has been an honor and a labor of love to present the outstanding work of our local artists, while supporting the VCA at the same time,” shares Michele Mechling, owner of Davida Art Company. “A special thanks to VCA for hosting Davida Art Company and our mission to bring artists together to exhibit under one umbrella in this warm and inviting gallery space.”
The Vermillion Cultural Association is currently finalizing its 2022 gallery schedule, with regular exhibits resuming next month. Those interested in potentially exhibiting in the First Dakota Coyote Gallery at 12 E. Main Street are encouraged to submit an exhibition proposal vermculture.org/proposals.
