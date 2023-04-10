TOASTMASTER CLUB 6217
Toastmaster Sheila Ulrich called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at 12:05 p.m. at the Avera Pavilion. Jan Schiferl, acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
As grammarian, Ulrich presented her word of the day “lassitude” meaning “lack of energy.”
Heather Thomas presented her speech “Midlife Crisis.” This is a speech that Heather will be presenting at an upcoming Toastmaster district speech contest. She helped her audience ask the question “by midlife, are we just habits built upon habits?”
Cleo Waters evaluated Thomas’ speech and complimented her on vocal control and variety. She also enjoyed her inclusion of humor.
As Table Topics master, Joyce Stevens asked Ashley Dimmer, Jan Schiferl. Cleo Waters, Stan Sudbeck, Heather Thomas and Sheila Ulrich questions to be answered using impromptu speaking skills with a fall theme to each question.
Stan Sudbeck, as ah counter noted uses of unnecessary fillers. As grammarian, Ulrich noted effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. Sudbeck was timer for the meeting.
As General Evaluator, Ashley Dimmer evaluated the meeting as a whole.
Best Speaker Award went to Heather Thomas. Best Evaluator Award went to Cleo Waters and Best Table Topics Speech was a tie between Stan Sudbeck and Sheila Ulrich. Toastmaster Ulrich adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. at the Avera Sacred Heart Pavilion. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call 605-661-8356 for more information.
