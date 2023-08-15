Here it is, August. Summer has flown by and already there is Halloween candy roaming the shelves of Walmart. For most of us, August also brings the normal adjustment of transitioning back to the school year. It is normal for this to look differently for everyone, especially depending upon the age of your child. You may find yourself stressing to find the school supplies list, supporting your youth through two a day practices for athletic season or looking forward to getting back to the routine of the school year.

Adjustment is a term utilized often in the behavioral health world. Adjustment is “the process of adapting or becoming used to a new situation or stressor.” It is a change in our life. This possibly could be a change in the way we are doing something, our relationships, our employment, our family, our environment or possibly our routine. It is normal that with change comes stress. Stress can be positive stress, or it can be very uncomfortable. When adjustment, or change, is out of our control and creates this uncomfortable stress, it is important for us to explore and focus on “what is within my control.”

