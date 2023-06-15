NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE
NORFOLK, Neb. — Northeast Community College has released the President’s Honor List and Deans’ Honor List for both full and part-time students for the Spring 2023 semester.
To be named to the President’s Honor List, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 187 students made the President’s Full-time Honor List this past spring semester. Students named to the Deans’ Honor List must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-twenty-four students were named to the Deans’ Honor List.
Another 343 students named to the President’s Part-Time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and 104 students named to the Deans’ Part-Time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.
PRESIDENT’S HONOR LIST
Full-Time, Spring 2023
Following is a list of students, and their respective hometowns, named to the President’s Honor List for full-time students for the Spring 2023 semester at Northeast Community College. These students earned a 4.0 grade point for at least 12 credit hours.
• Coleridge — Delaney Hall.
• Creighton — John Mitchell, Anthony Morrill.
• Crofton — Andy Knapp, Ethan Tramp.
• Hartington — Konner Albers, Calvin Christensen, Kendra Loecker, Faith Stewart.
• Randolph — Holly Lewon, Grace Nordhues.
• Wynot — Kendra Pinkelman.
• Elk Point — Gage Weller.
• Lesterville — Tracy Kruse.
• Yankton — Brodie Christensen.
DEANS’ HONOR LIST
Full-time, Spring 2023
The following is a list of students, and their respective hometowns, named to the Deans’ Honor List for full-time students for the Spring 2023 semester at Northeast Community College. These students attained a grade point average of 3.75 for the semester while being enrolled for at least 12 credit hours.
• Coleridge — Paige Cook.
• Creighton — Kathryn Kuhlman.
• Crofton — Jack Lange, Kelsey Schroeder.
• Hartington — Riley Kuehn, Madison Wieseler.
• Randolph — Bobbi Winkelbauer.
• Verdigre — Abby Frank.
• Wausa — Jacob Kearney, Morgan Kleinschmit.
• Vermillion — Hayley Bland.
• Viborg — Queona Snoozy.
• Wagner — Sheridan Smejkal.
• Yankton — Brynn Wortmann.
PRESIDENT’S HONOR LIST
Part-time, Spring 2023
The following is a list of students, and their respective hometowns, named to the President’s Honor List for part-time students for the Spring 2023 semester at Northeast Community College. These students attained a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester while being enrolled for at least six credit hours.
• Bloomfield — Cierra Petersen.
• Creighton — Autumn Arnold, Jaycee Coutts, Mia Dartman, Jessica Hoffman, Makayla Mitchell, Abigail Rafert.
• Crofton — Carter Arens, Abbey Maibaum, Elizabeth Wortmann.
• Fordyce — Makayla Bruce.
• Hartington — Kristine Becker, Ella Bowers, Dylan Heine, Sarah Karnes, Alexander Kuehn, Liby Lange, Maci Schommer, Myrah Sudbeck, Grace Wortmann.
• Laurel — Ella Hartung, Berniece McCorkindale, Samantha Pehrson, Rachel Rasmussen.
• Niobrara — Samantha Beaudette, Kennedi Reynolds, Harley Stark.
• Ponca — Gracen Evans.
• Randolph — Eva Bermel, Karen Oligmueller.
• St. Helena — Hannah Dodge.
• Verdigre — Ava Chohon, Brooke Pavelka, Emerson Randa.
• Wausa — Alexa Cunningham, Holly Johnson, Olivia Kuhlman, Kate Lundberg, Matthew Rumsey, Cade Wakeley, Hunter West, Addison Wynia.
• Wynot — Emma Greninger, Courtney Pinkelman, Chase Schroeder, Carson Wieseler.
• Yankton — Victor Duarte.
DEAN’S HONOR LIST
Part-Time, Spring 2023
The following students, with their respective hometowns, were named to the Deans’ Honor List for part-time students for the Spring 2023 semester. These students attained a grade point average of 3.75 for the semester while being enrolled for at least six credit hours.
• Creighton — Autumn Key, Cailen Moeller.
• Crofton — Rori Schmidt.
• Fordyce — Lexi Eickhoff.
• Hartington — Faith Christensen, Holly Hoeppner, Teagan Kneifl, Annika Kuehn.
• Laurel — Tali Erwin, Makayla Forsberg, Chelsea Potts, Skylar Swanson.
• Ponca — Lauryn Gill, Ellie McAfee, Alyssa Schamp.
• Wausa — Sam Aitken, Sienna West.
• Wynot — Amber Lawson.
• Armour — Bethany Ymker.
• Avon — Morgan Beeson.
• Lake Andes — McKenzie Snyder.
• Yankton — Jerry Kosmatka.
MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside University has named 258 students as Roadman Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2022-23 academic year.
Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside from 1936 to 1956.
• Crofton, NE — Tanner J. Arens, Kelsey L. Schieffer
• Hartington, NE — Abbe R. Morten, Gavin W. Potts
• Jefferson — Ellie M. Wiese
• Laurel, NE — Kinsey C. Hall
• Tabor — Mason T. Welker
• Vermillion — Emma M. Dahlhoff
Morningside University has named 146 students as Dimmitt Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2022-23 academic year.
Dimmitt Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average between 3.50 and 3.75. The award is named in honor of the late Lillian Dimmitt, who served as a teacher and administrator at Morningside for more than 60 years.
• Gayville — Darien E. Rabe
The names listed are of Morningside students in the surrounding area. To view the complete release online, visit morningside.edu/news.
BON HOMME
HIGH SCHOOL
Q4 HONOR ROLL 2022-2023
MERIT ROLL (All grades of A, A+)
• Seniors — Isaac Crownover, Jenna Duffek, Amber Frank, Cayden Himes, Cheyenne Hunnewell, Emy Jewell, Memphis Kaul, Trey Kaul, Wesley Kaul, Jaden Kortan, Riley Rothschadl, Coen Scheuerman, Daryan Stoebner, Logan Winckler
• Juniors — Olivia Bures, Jackson Caba, Jacob Cuka, Erica Guthmiller, Bryce Hauck, Erin Heusinkveld, Easton Mudder, Clay Muller, Stacy Ruelas Hertz
• Sophomores — Peyton Hellmann, Jackson Kaul, Kenadee Kozak, Landon Schmidt, Isabella Sestak
‘A’ Honor Roll
• Seniors — Skye Kotalik, Landon Smith
• Juniors — Mage Bertrand, Greeley Goeden, Tristan Simek, Jace Toupal, Evan Ulmer, Jurni Vavruska
• Sophomores — Kendra Bechtold, Tayge Bormann, Taryn Crites, Madison Frank, Gram Gause, Raelee Lanphear, Aspen Schonebaum, Breece Slade, Anahwyn Soukup, Kolton Vlcek
• Freshmen — Emma Balvin, Luke Guthmiller, Addison Hovorka, Zachary Humpal, Olivia Kaul, Danni Kotalik, Joslynn Navratil, Payten Nielsen, Taycee Ranek, Amelia Rathgeber, Zachary Schlaefli, Tarynn Torsney
‘B’ Honor Roll
• Seniors — Jaymison Bjorum, Jacob Cihak, Reagan Johnston, Nathan Meyer, Paityn Radack, Noah Ray, Contess Reyos, Rylynn Wickstrom
• Juniors — Landon Bares, Braden Beran, Gavin Buchholz, Rhett Connors, Chapin Cooper, Joslynn Jaeger, Brock Kotalik, Amber Pisano, Elyse Torsney
• Sophomores — Mylee Branaugh, Cameron Cooper, Kolbe Jelsma, Ava Pravecek, Jaden Sedlacek, Kali Simons
• Freshmen — Reyna Alberts, Brody Buchholz, Colby Soukup, Brianna Spulak, Ty Stepka, Alexis Tjeerdsma, Kashius Tucker
SECOND SEMESTER
MERIT ROLL
• Seniors — Isaac Crownover, Jenna Duffek, Amber Frank, Cayden Himes, Cheyenne Hunnewell, Memphis Kaul, Trey Kaul, Wesley Kaul, Jaden Kortan, Coen Scheuerman, Landon Smith, Daryan Stoebner, Logan Winckler
• Juniors — Olivia Bures, Jackson Caba, Jacob Cuka, Easton Mudder, Clay Muller, Stacy Ruelas Hertz
• Sophomores — Madison Frank, Peyton Hellmann, Jackson Kaul, Kenadee Kozak, Landon Schmidt, Aspen Schonebaum, Isabella Sestak
• Freshmen — Luke Guthmiller
‘A’ Honor Roll
• Seniors — Jaymison Bjorum, Emy Jewell, Skye Kotalik, Nathan Meyer, Paityn Radack, Contess Reyos, Riley Rothschadl
• Juniors — Landon Bares, Erica Guthmiller, Bryce Hauck, Erin Heusinkveld, Jace Toupal
• Sophomores — Kendra Bechtold, Tayge Bormann, Cameron Cooper, Taryn Crites, Gram Gause, Raelee Lanphear, Jaden Sedlacek, Anahwyn Soukup, Kolton Vlcek
• Freshmen — Emma Balvin, Addison Hovorka, Olivia Kaul, Danni Kotalik, Payten Nielsen, Taycee Ranek, Zachary Schlaefli, Ty Stepka, Tarynn Torsney
‘B’ Honor Roll
• Seniors — Jacob Cihak, Jayden Foster, Reagan Johnston, Noah Ray, Rylynn Wickstrom
• Juniors — Mage Bertrand, Gavin Buchholz, Rhett Connors, Chapin Cooper, Cheyenne Cox, Greeley Goeden, Joslynn Jaeger, Amber Pisano, Tristan Simek, Elyse Torsney, Evan Ulmer, Jurni Vavruska
• Sophomores — Mylee Branaugh, Kolbe Jelsma, Nevaeh Myers, Ava Pravecek, Grace Sanders Adley Scheuerman, Kali Simons, Breece Slade
• Freshmen — Wyatt Christensen, Zachary Humpal, Joslynn Navratil, Aubrey Peterka, Amelia Rathgeber, Antonio Swartz, Alexis Tjeerdsma
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Q4 2022-2023 MERIT ROLL
• 8th Grade — Major Aarstad, Cale Cooper, Isaiah Crownover, Chandra Jelsma, Emma Schenkel, Jersie Schonebaum
• 7th Grade — Claire Guthmiller, Ethan Wagner
• 6th Grade — Kinsley Dvoracek, Mila Moss, Olivia Shoemaker
‘A’ Honor Roll
• 8th Grade — Sabrina Cropper, Caleb Cuka, Haylee McKeown, Catherine Uecker
• 7th Grade — Devin Krueger, Arryanna Schnetzer, Adalyn Zomer
• 6th Grade — Mederise Bertrand, Caden Faehnrich, Eagan Hudson, Hannah Rohlfing, Nolan Schenkel, Jayce Slade, Andrew Taylor, Ian Torsney
‘B’ Honor Roll
• 8th Grade — James Arnold, Calvin Caba, Madison Einrem, Sadie Knoll, Ryvr Larson, Roper Lhotak, Kallie Meyer, Cooper Mudder, Addison Reynolds, Jasmine Ruelas Hertz, Carter Smith, Hunter Sobotka, Emersyn Tucker
• 7th Grade — Levi Boyd, Michael Branaugh, Jaden Bult, Owen Bures, Levi Hogue, Hannah Kracht, Brody Krueger, Brodie Melichar, Madden Merkwan, Ethan Pulfrey, Izaac Richards, Chloey Sedlacek
• 6th Grade — Charlie Cooper, Tyson Humphrey, Robert Kruse, Summyt Larson, Bailer Lhotak, Jett Lippincott, Grant Stepka, Breeley Ven Osdel, Aubry Williams, Nikkita Wilson
RACHEL BRADY
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 12,791 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The 2022 fall lists include the following students:
• Rachel Brady of Vermillion was named to the Dean’s List.
ANNA ARMBRUST
DULUTH, Minn. — The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2023. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.
The four colleges within UMD are:
College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS)
College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)
Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)
Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)
• VERMILLION — Anna Armbrust, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B A
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College included 1,183 students on the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester. Students listed on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.
Students are listed according to country or state, city and name.
• Bloomfield — Will Fehringer*, Jayden Hochstein, Andrew Hunhoff, Steven Maibaum, Victoria Ohlfest
• Coleridge — Mikayla Walker*
• Concord —Ethan Cross, Kalin Olson*, Abagail Wieling*
• Creighton — Bryna Fanta*, Ashtyn Fritz*, Conner Hammer, Jace Hoferer, Creighton, Cailen Moeller, Madeline York*, Brayden Zimmerer, Maycee Zimmerer*
• Crofton —Tori Arens, Cody Crosley, Julie Jones*, Karmen Koch, Kaylee Koch*, Aubree Potts*, Taylor Schieffer*, Hope Steffen*
• Fordyce — Karley Schieffer*
• Hartington — Parker Albers*, Elly Becker, Isaac Bruning, Makenna Clarkson, Kaitlyn Heimes*, Katelyn Heine*, Kayden Jueden, Reece Kotalik, Shaye Morten, Cadyn Uttecht*, Ann Woockman*, Emily Woockman*
• Laurel — Brianna Campbell, Ty Erwin, Cassandra Granquist*, Karlie Koch, Bettiza-Marie Koolman, Reggan Kuhlman, Lorna Maxon, Izac Reifenrath, Raegan Reifenrath*, Erica Wolfgram, Hailey Zimmerman
• Ponca — Kortney Fethkenher*, Sydni Hughes*, Matthew Logue, Graci Tangeman*
• Randolph — Brooklynn Gall*, Cutter Haberman, Shannon Haselhorst*, John Munter
• Verdigre — Ethan McCormick
• Wausa — Morgan Alexander*, Tyler Baue, Jordan Booth, Gracie Dawson, Hannah Hubers*, Ruth Johnson, Jonathan Nissen, Dawson Thorell, Madisyn West
• Elk Point — Carlie Anderson, Amanda Havermann
• Menno — Bridget Vaith
• North Sioux City — Emma Kelly*, North Sioux City, Hayli Martinez
• Parker — Destiny Haas
• Tabor — Kendra Spulak
• Utica — Anna Hauck*
• Yankton — Chloe Becker, Madeline Binder, Aaron Friedenbach, Jazmin Hill, Bradley Howe, Adrian Huff, Keyara Mason*, Madison Reisner*, Brooke Solomon*
LAUREN EIDSNESS
ORANGE CITY, Iowa—Lauren Eidsness*, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. This semester, 366 students qualified for the Dean’s List. Of them, 248 students earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher and are considered Collegiate Scholars, designated with an asterisk.
Eidsness* is a senior majoring in business administration/management and marketing from Yankton.
