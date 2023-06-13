Each June, tens of thousands of people across the globe volunteer with local United Ways to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. United Way’s Day of Caring events are an opportunity for volunteers, donors and advocates who seek to change lives and communities to be part of the solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives. These events mobilize the caring power of volunteers to make a meaningful impact in more than 400 communities around the world. Locally on June 2nd and 3rd, United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton hosted its fourth annual Day of Caring, a community-wide volunteer event where over 80 community members gave over 160 hours of their time and talents to improve our community, one project at a time. This incredible effort to serve represents a close partnership between United Way, nonprofit organizations, community partners, and volunteers who took action by sharing their time. Day of Caring Projects were held at a dozen health and human service agencies throughout the Yankton community where volunteers assisted with a variety of tasks.

Roll Up Your Sleeves

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.