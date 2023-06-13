Each June, tens of thousands of people across the globe volunteer with local United Ways to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. United Way’s Day of Caring events are an opportunity for volunteers, donors and advocates who seek to change lives and communities to be part of the solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives. These events mobilize the caring power of volunteers to make a meaningful impact in more than 400 communities around the world. Locally on June 2nd and 3rd, United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton hosted its fourth annual Day of Caring, a community-wide volunteer event where over 80 community members gave over 160 hours of their time and talents to improve our community, one project at a time. This incredible effort to serve represents a close partnership between United Way, nonprofit organizations, community partners, and volunteers who took action by sharing their time. Day of Caring Projects were held at a dozen health and human service agencies throughout the Yankton community where volunteers assisted with a variety of tasks.
Roll Up Your Sleeves
Supported The Clothing Closet by sorting, organizing, and displaying gently used, donated clothing.
Sack Pack Summer Sweep
Helped clean and organize space where nutritious food it stored and distributed to school age children who are at risk of hunger.
Summer Slide Book Drive
Sorted and labeled donated children’s books to benefit The Big Red Bookshelf early childhood literacy program.
Bright Outlook — Great Futures
Helped the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton keep their facility clean and bright with summer cleaning projects.
Details Matter
Cleaned and tidied Yankton Transit’s fleet of buses to keep them ready for service.
New Beginnings
Assisted Pathways Shelter for the Homeless in building new beds for clients in shelter.
Spring Into Action
Assisted River City Domestic Violence Center with general yard work, cleaning windows and small upkeep of outdoor playground equipment.
Hello Fresh
Helped freshen up the kitchen and dining areas at The Center to support their senior nutrition programming.
Project Pick Up
Assisted Yankton County 4H with cleaning of their grounds, as well as sprucing up Goeken Memorial Garden!
Brush with Kindness
Lent a hand to Habitat for Humanity as they organized donations within the ReStore.
Paint Outside the Lines
Helped Yankton Area Arts as they updated their shed and porch with some fresh paint.
Set Up for Success
Ensured the success of the Mead Museum’s upcoming Discover Heritage Park event by cleaning, setting up tables, chairs, and other event prep tasks.
We at United Way would like to thank all the organizations, staff, and board members for hosting projects at their facilities and for sharing the important work that they accomplish within our community. Thank you to the community members who volunteered, advocated, and shared information on Day of Caring. And thank you to this year’s event sponsors, Explorer’s Credit Union, Ehresmann Engineering, and Culligan Water. When we reach out a hand to one, we influence the condition of all. THANK YOU for LIVING UNITED!
———
Year round, United Way is focused on getting even more people to volunteer so together we can make significant strides in helping youth reach their full potential and improve families’ financial stability and health for their lifetimes. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton at www.yanktonunitedway.org/volunteer or call (605) 665-6766 to learn how to get involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.