INTERCHANGE
Interchange met on Monday, June 7 via Zoom at noon. There were 11 members and one guest present. The meeting was called to order by President Linda Dobrovolny, and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Members were invited to make announcements. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, reported about the summer exhibits and hours at the museum and also noted that kids are invited to visit for free during June. Sheila Kuchta, Avera Foundation, reminded the group about the Mow Down Cancer pink mower raffle. Tickets are available online at averfoundationevents.org. She also mentioned the Grand Give fundraiser to be held in September, an outdoor event that will be held at Mazing Acres. Linda Dobrovolny, Yankton Community Library, gave an update on family friendly events and the Summer Reading Progarm at the library.
Sheila Kuchta introduced the day’s program, “New Look, Same You.” Hair stylist Leslie Noehren and Kristi Tacke shared the story of the program that provides wigs at no cost and other self-care tips to local cancer patients.
The next meeting will be the annual business meeting on Monday, June 21, 2021, at noon. It will be held virtually via Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.