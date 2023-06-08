“Jesus meant that if you believe in Him, you will not be hungry spiritually!” says Megan, age 11.

Everyone loves good food, though many of us would do better if we loved it less. It’s so easy to indulge the appetite of our stomachs while neglecting the hunger for reality in our souls. When we settle for the spiritual cotton candy of the entertainment world, we find ourselves feeling empty and restless.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.