YANKTON COLLEGE
The Yankton College Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the names of deserving students who are the recipients of a named scholarship from the Yankton College Scholarship Program valued from $500 to $2,500 each to use at an accredited college or university during the 2021-22 school year.
Graduating seniors and post-graduate students from nationwide submitted their applications by the February deadline that were then redacted and reviewed by a designated Yankton College Scholarship Committee. The 2021 recipients earned points from their scholastic merit, writing skills and most importantly having, either:
a) a family relationship to Yankton College alumni, former faculty or staff; or
b) a family friend, teacher, pastor or other person with a connection to Yankton College to recommend the applicant.
The 2021 general scholarships and their recipients with the Yankton College connections are:
• The Charles A. Alseth Scholarship: Sydney Lapp, Bismarck, ND — Karen (Nielsen x’57) Lapp, Grandmother; Leighton Borin ‘43, Grandmother’s cousin; (Mrs. Leighton) Jane (Young ‘43) Borin, Grandmother’s Cousin by marriage; Calvin Eppinger, Marlborough, CT — Robert Eppinger ‘71, Grandfather; Brooke (Heller ‘69) Eppinger, Grandmother.
• The Eva & Dale Andersen Family Scholarship: Grace Christensen, Yankton, SD — Paul Rehfuss ‘61/Admissions Counselor 1962-68, Grandfather; Cathryn Rehfuss, Nurse Health Services 1974-84, Grandmother; Jennifer Powell ‘77, Neighbor.
• The Bennett-Walter Scholarship: Emmeline Metz, Chino Valley, AZ — Gene Metz x’65, Grandfather; Dorothy Metz ‘46, Great Aunt; Anders Ripley, Northfield, MN — Linda (Humeston ‘71) Ripley, Grandmother; Mary (Bryan ‘44) Humeston, Great-grandmother; James Humeston ‘46, Great-grandfather; Samuel Haines, Lancaster, PA — Mary (Holmes ‘71) Carlson, Great-Aunt.
• The Brown-Daniels Scholarship: Grace Milhaupt, Burnsville, MN — Karen (Nielsen x’57) Lapp, Grandmother; Leighton Borin ‘43, Third Cousin; (Mrs. Leighton) Jane (Young ‘43) Borin, Third Cousin by marriage; Kennedy Bietz, Tripp, SD — Ruth Mogck, ‘47, Maternal great-grandmother.
• The Carl & Cle Youngworth Scholarship: Emma Christensen, Yankton, SD — Paul Rehfuss ‘61/Admissions Counselor 1962-68, Grandfather; Cathryn Rehfuss, Nurse Health Services 1974-84, Grandmother; Jennifer Powell ‘77, Neighbor; Ashton Merrill, Armstrong, IA — Betty Lou (Stoll ‘67) Jones, Cheer Coach; Larry Jones ‘66, Friend; Aryn Meiners, Winner, SD — Anna (Neyens) King ‘39, Great-Grandmother; Carol King ‘76, Great-Aunt.
• The Class of 1962 Scholarship: Gabriella Hamvas, Princeton, MN — Lewis Hamvas, Music Faculty 1954-84, Grandfather; Carol (Eschliman’56) Hamvas, Campus Nurse 1954-55, Grandmother.
• The Nell & LaVerne Tollefson Scholarship: Kylie Schneider, Crooks, SD — Paul Schaefer ‘72, Grandfather; Walter Schaefer ‘60, Great Uncle; Ken Schaefer ‘73, Family Friend; Kaylene Sauer x’88, Cousin; Alvina (Schaefer ‘65) Knispel, Great Aunt; Louise (Schaefer ‘66) Leone, Great Aunt; Edward Schaefer ‘63, Great Uncle.
• Inspirational One-Time Award: Elena Permann, Tacoma, WA — Delbert Permann ‘59/BTh’60, Grandfather; Erika Schenk, Dakota Dunes, SD — William Schenk ‘23, Great-grandfather; Alexander Boswell, Larchmont, NY — Douglas Bloom ‘75, Neighbor.
• The Robinson-Dixon Family Scholarship: Tristan Redman, Yankton, SD — Jennifer Powell ‘77, Friend; Ted Powell ‘78, Friend; Lee Gass ‘80, Friend; Suzan (Rasmussen ‘80) Gass.
• The Rev. Dr. Donald B. Ward Scholarship: Maddison Barnhart, Yankton, SD — Selection by YHS.
• The Isabel Reedy-Sattler Scholarship: Kiah Holmstrom, Yankton, SD — Selection by YHS.
• The Hod & Anita Nielsen Memorial Scholarship: Halle Stephenson, Yankton, SD — Selection by YHS.
• The Bement Scholarship (Post-Graduate): Rob Ward, Ellwood City, PA — J. Ward I, Great-great Grandfather, YC Founder and President; Sarah Wood Ward, Great-great Grandmother, wife of J. Ward I and YC Co-Founder; Donald B. Ward, Sr. 1900, Great Grandfather; Margaret Ward, Honorary Doctorate ‘38, Great-great Aunt, daughter of Sarah and J. Ward I; J. Ward II ‘30, Grandfather; Lorene (Tucker ‘30) Ward, Grandmother; Mary (Ward ‘31) Neuman, Great Aunt; Donald B. Ward, Jr., Great Uncle, YC President 1962-69; J. Ward III ‘66, Father, YC President 2015 — present; Lorelee (Ward ‘57) Biggs, Aunt; Mari (Ward x’68 ) McCarty, 1st Cousin; Robert Ward ‘39, 2nd Cousin; Ethel (Flint ‘41) Ward, wife of 2nd cousin; Gary Ward ‘71, 3rd Cousin; Nancy (Waltmire x’74) Ward, wife of 3rd cousin; Alan Ward ‘69, 3rd Cousin and Rhea (Ward x’74) Hulbert, 3rd Cousin.
• The Dr. Richard G. Sherman Scholarship (Post-Graduate): Katrina Callahan, Hartford, SD — Carol (White ‘83) Callahan, Mother; Thomas White x’80, Uncle; Paul Schaefer ‘72, Friend; L.J. Fenton ‘82, Friend; Saretha (Jones ‘81) McGregor, Friend.
• The Dr. Fritz A. Brink Scholarship (Post-Graduate): Erik Johansen, Clearwater, FL — Ward Johansen ‘76, Father; Marian Danforth-White ‘71, Staff 1971-73, Cousin; Sandra (MacTavish’70) Gross, Faculty/Coach 1972-78, BOT 1998-present, Vice-Chair BOT, 2020 — present, Cousin; David Gross, Faculty 1977-82, BOT 1981-82, Cousin by marriage.
The named-scholarships are endowed from the kindness and generosity of Yankton College alumni or their family members in memory or in honor of individuals or a group inspired by the positive influences of Yankton College.
The goals of the Yankton College Scholarship Program are to perpetuate the College tradition of liberal arts in higher education, support deserving young persons who have shown outstanding promise, apply discretionary funds to a higher function and promote the memory and reputation of Yankton College.
Yankton College alumni are encouraged to provide a Yankton College scholarship application to eligible students in their family or circle of friends. Their connection to YC is a valuable addition to the application procedure. Download an application online at www.yanktoncollege.org or contact the Yankton College office at (605) 665-3661 and share with those seeking scholarship opportunities. The next application deadline is Feb. 25, 2022.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred a record 3,594 degrees during commencement exercises May 7-8.
The 3,512 graduates are from 58 countries, 43 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 250 Nebraska communities.
Tom Osborne, former Nebraska football coach, athletic director and congressman, delivered the keynote address during the undergraduate ceremonies May 8 at Memorial Stadium. Jennifer Clarke, professor of food science and technology, and statistics, and director of the Quantitative Life Sciences Initiative at Nebraska, gave the address at the graduate and professional degrees ceremony May 7 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Riko Bishop, a judge of the Nebraska Court of Appeals, spoke to the law graduates May 7 at the arena.
The university presented Connie Clifton Rath, president of the Clifton Foundation, with an honorary Doctor of Commerce during the morning undergraduate ceremony.
Following is a list of area graduates by hometown, with their college(s) and degree(s). Some international students are listed under their adopted hometowns in the United States. Some students requested not to be listed.
• Creighton: Bailey Marie Zimmerer, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
• Crofton: Kristopher David Koch, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science with high distinction.
• Fordyce: Isaac Thomas Stevens, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Microbiology.
• Hartington: Sydney Adeline Christensen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
• Hartington: Easton Ray Joachimsen, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.
• Hartington: Adam Michael Loecker, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
• Laurel: Nolan Thomas Casey, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
• Laurel: Trey Quinten Erwin, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with high distinction.
• Laurel: Kaci Lynne Groene, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
• Niobrara: Kristine Leigh Flyinghawk, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
• St. Helena: Zachary Tighe Paltz, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
• Verdigre: Madisen Rae Randa, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy.
• Wausa: Regan Marie Hennings, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music in Education with distinction.
• Dakota Dunes: Olivia Rose Hartnett, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
• Dakota Dunes: Taylor Cristine Hauger, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
• Dakota Dunes: Olivia Lauren Kieffer, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
• Dakota Dunes: Ryan Christopher Owens, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
• Jefferson: Marie Andrea Bernard, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
• McCook Lake: Benjamin Paul Wankum, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
• North Sioux City: Will Steven Bruening, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
• Yankton: Brandi Rose Bue, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
• Yankton: Brianna Lynne Kleinschmit, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
• Yankton: Abbigale Rae Rehurek, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
