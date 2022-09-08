HURON — Elijah Schipper from Fareway Stores in Harrisburg took the top prize at the annual “South Dakota Best Bagger” competition hosted by the South Dakota Retailers Association at the State Fair on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Sponsored by Associated Wholesale Grocers and NW French & Associates, the annual Best Bagger Competition featured ten different contestants from across the state. The quickest hands in the grocery business went head-to-head during this exciting, fast-paced competition.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.