HURON — Elijah Schipper from Fareway Stores in Harrisburg took the top prize at the annual “South Dakota Best Bagger” competition hosted by the South Dakota Retailers Association at the State Fair on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Sponsored by Associated Wholesale Grocers and NW French & Associates, the annual Best Bagger Competition featured ten different contestants from across the state. The quickest hands in the grocery business went head-to-head during this exciting, fast-paced competition.
“The Best Bagger Competition is always great fun for everyone involved,” said Retailers Association Exec. Dir. Nathan Sanderson. “We had some impressive contestants, a rowdy crowd this year, and we can’t wait to cheer on Elijah at the National competition in February.”
All contestants bagged identical grocery orders and were judged on speed, bag building technique, uniform bag weight and personal attitude and appearance.
Schipper received $200 cash and an expenses-paid trip to compete at the National Grocers Association’s National Competition in Las Vegas for a chance to win $10,000. Mary Peters from Buche Foods in Wagner took home second place and $150, and defending champion Natasha Artz from Fair City Foods in Huron was awarded $100 and third place.
Watch for the annual Best Bagger Competition at the 2023 South Dakota State Fair.
