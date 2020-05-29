Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. has announced that Dr. Sara Pepper has earned board certification by the American Board of Pediatrics. Pepper has practiced pediatrics at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. since 2018.
Pepper earned certified status by passing the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP) stringent certification examination, a test of the physician’s abilities in the field of pediatric medicine. Board certification from ABP is voluntary and is the highest standard in pediatric medicine. Certification signifies that physicians have demonstrated to their peers and to the public that they have the clinical judgment, skills and attitudes essential for providing excellent patient care. To maintain certification, physicians participate in activities that assess knowledge of the latest scientific developments and changes in practice and in specialty areas.
Along with earning her board certification, Pepper is also now listed as a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Fellow is the highest honor of the AAP membership. To earn the status of Fellow, physicians must pass the board certification exam and make an ongoing commitment to lifelong learning and advocacy for children.
