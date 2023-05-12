I have a 2017 Lincoln MKZ with a 2.0 Hybrid Engine (72,000 miles). I love this car! I do NOT love the whining noise the car makes when the gas engine kicks in. It is LOUD. It is annoying. It seems to settle down when the engine reaches a higher rpm.
When I inquired about it at the dealership, I got the “yeah, we heard it, and there were two more in here today that were louder than yours” response.
This is supposed to be a luxury sedan. This whining noise is so loud, I literally must yell when I’m at a drive-thru window. And when I remote start the car at home, I can hear the whining all the way in the back of the house. Please help! — Scott
Have you considered becoming a fan of Van Halen, Scott? That would drown it out.
Without hearing it and being able to narrow down its location, I can’t tell you if it’s a belt noise or something worse.
You would think that if it was a squealing serpentine belt, they’d just replace it for you and get rid of you. Same goes for a bad power steering pump. So, it must be something far more difficult — and expensive — for them to fix.
My fear is that it’s a bearing that’s wearing out deep inside the transmission or engine somewhere.
If you have a good, non-dealer mechanic, ask him or her to take a look at it for you. At the very least, they can use a length of tubing as a stethoscope and move it around until they find the precise origin of the noise. It shouldn’t be hard to narrow it down to one component.
If they tell you it’s coming from the transmission, for instance, then at least you know what to start lobbying the dealership for — after you buy the extended warranty. Good luck, Scott.
———
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
