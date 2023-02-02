INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met on Monday, Jan. 30, at noon at Boss’s Pizza. The meeting was called to order by President Dana Schmidt and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. There were 14 members present.
Members were invited to make announcements. Linda Stephenson, Linda’s Angel Crossing, announced her winter in-store clearance is underway. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, reminded everyone of the “Feed Your Mind” series this Friday, Feb. 3, from noon-1 p.m. Norm Hofer will present on “The Modern Hutterites.” The event is free to attend and open to the public. Kathy Quinlivan, Junior Achievement board member, explained the fundraiser, “Jerseys 4 JA,” that is taking place during the week of March 13-17, 2023. If your business or place of employment would like to participate in this fundraiser, please contact her at qappraisal@outlook.com. Dana Schmidt, Yankton Community Library, gave a recap of their ‘Hygge’ event last weekend and announced another celebration of ‘the art of being cozy’ will occur at the end of February. “First Friday Coffee” is scheduled for this Friday, Feb. 3, from 9 a.m.-noon. Visit with the Yankton Community Library Foundation about their mission and how your donations can help. ‘Historic Cooking for Kids: Butter Making’ is being hosted by the Mead Musuem and Library on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m. Just like the early pioneers, kids are going to learn how to make butter by hand. There is no cost to attend.
This week’s hostess was JoEllen Geveshausen with AFLAC. Jim Van Osdel, Yankton County Elks Lodge 994, was the day’s speaker. Jim gave a background of the local Elks chapter, its 150+ year history, and gave an overview of recent philanthropic efforts including college scholarships and coat donations for kids in Yankton. Since the inception of the local chapter, over $10 million has been donated to Yankton charities! This Friday (2/3/23), there will be a 20th anniversary celebration of their Lodge location with a steak night. Come and celebrate with them from 5:30-8 p.m.
The next Interchange meeting will be on Monday, Feb. 6, at noon at Boss’s Pizza. Hostess is Sheila Kuchta, and Marty O’Connell with Investigative Services, LLC will be the guest speaker.
TOASTMASTERS CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 held a meeting on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, where all members attended remotely via Zoom due to the weather.
Club President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order and asked Kevin Buhl to give the invocation and lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Kevin Buhl was introduced as the Toastmaster of the meeting and called on General Evaluator Pat Aklie-Roth to present her program team of Jana Lane as speech evaluator, Mike Villanueva as timer, Walter Rentsch as ah counter, and Teresa Rentsch as grammarian, who presented word of day “Copious.” Jeremy Skrenes gave a prepared speech on the role of timer at a Toastmaster Meeting. Following the speech, table topics were led by Roy Wilcox who called on Mike Villanueva, Walter Rentsch, Pat Acklie-Roth, Teresa Rentsch, Kevin Buhl, Jeremy Skrenes, and Jana Lane to give a 1- to 2-minute impromptu speech in response to a personalized question. Pat Acklie-Roth led the evaluation portion of the meeting and called on Jana Lane to evaluate Jeremy Skrenes’ speech, Teresa Rentsch to give the grammarian’s report, and Walter Rentsch to give the ah counter’s report. She then presented her evaluation of the meeting in general and announced that Kevin Buhl gave the best table topics’ response. Club President Jeremy Skrenes reviewed the duty schedule for the Feb. 4, 2023, meeting and then adjourned the meeting.
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 conducts hybrid meetings on Saturdays from 7:30-8:40 a.m. Guests are always welcome to attend either in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or remotely via Zoom; there is no cost or obligation to attend a meeting.
For information about Toastmasters, call 605-660-2485 or visit us at http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org.
