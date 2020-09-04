Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. announces the addition of Dr. Jordan Schild. Specializing in family medicine, Schild joins Drs. David Barnes, McKenzie Hanson, Carrissa Pietz, Scott Weber, Abigail Reynolds and nurse practitioner Jennifer McGinnis in the family medicine department.
Schild graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from the University of South Dakota and then received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Vermillion, South Dakota. Schild completed the Mankato Family Medicine Residency Program through the University of Minnesota in, Mankato, Minnesota. Dr. Schild chose family medicine because, “I enjoy the long-term relationships, continuity of care and variety of patients.”
Schild and his wife, Katie, have two children Isla and Lily. He is looking forward to coming to Yankton, “We are able to be close to family in a community we love and know well.” In his spare time, Schild enjoys spending time with his family, playing music, smoking meats, working with computers and riding his motorcycle. He is also an avid fan of the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Twins.
Dr. Schild began seeing patients Sept. 1 and is currently accepting new patients at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. and Vermillion Medical Clinic to schedule an appointment call 605-665-8910 in Yankton or 605- 624-8643 in Vermillion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.