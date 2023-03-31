Dear Car Talk:
I have a 2002 Ford F-350 pickup (7.3L Turbo Diesel 4WD) that has 112,000 miles. I bought it used in 2007 from a landscape company with about 95,000 miles on it. I drive the truck 2,000-3,000 miles a year.
Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 11:21 pm
Dear Car Talk:
I have a 2002 Ford F-350 pickup (7.3L Turbo Diesel 4WD) that has 112,000 miles. I bought it used in 2007 from a landscape company with about 95,000 miles on it. I drive the truck 2,000-3,000 miles a year.
During the time I’ve owned it, I’ve noticed the steering wheel whining when I turn it in tight situations. I asked about it and was told the power steering pump needed to be replaced, which I did.
Years later, the whining was back. I was told again I needed a new pump, so I got another new one. Now, many years later, it’s whining again.
Also, throughout this time, as I travel down the highway, there is a lot of play in the steering — I can turn the steering wheel an eighth of a turn each way and need to do this to keep the truck in a straight line.
Do I need something like a rack and pinion replaced to fix the steering and stop needing new power steering pumps? — Romeo
Wherefore art thy power steering pump, Romeo? It is yonder, behind the cashier at your Ford dealership, with your name on it.
The whining is a classic symptom of a bad power steering pump. So, if it’s whining again, you probably need another pump — regardless of whatever else you need.
Have you looked into the Power Steering Pump of the Month club?
Aside from the pump, it’s certainly possible that a truck that weighs 6,000 pounds could also have worn out a bunch of front-end components after 112,000 miles. Especially since the first 95,000 miles were spent carrying boulders for a landscape company.
So, a full front-end check-up is in order, Romeo. You want a good mechanic to check your ball joints, inner and outer tie rod ends, and the steering rack.
Any or all of those could be worn out at this point, and could be causing slop in the wheel — making you feel like you’re driving a boat instead of a car. And unlike the power steering pump, this other stuff can be dangerous.
So, start with a thorough front-end inspection and replace anything that’s worn out. That may reduce the amount of slop in the steering. But even if it doesn’t change it a lot, at least you’ll live to see your next pump replacement.
———
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
© 2023 by Ray Magliozzi and Doug Berman
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.