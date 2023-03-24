Recovery and Regeneration are sometimes the limiting factors when we are working out and training. The more control over recovery and down time, the better quality and quantity of training as person can handle. No matter if that person is an athlete or general “Joe or Jane.” When I’ve had the chance to work with Olympic and NFL athletes, a huge key to training is how we greatly set up their rest, nutrition, supplementation, recovery and regeneration as well as their training programs. This allows us to prescribe programs of great volume that include intense quality movements and exercises.

Sleep is a critical part of recovery. Most athletes need 7-9 hours of sleep every night, most of us in general need 6-8 hours of sleep. In both cases, sleep should begin and end at about the same times. Too much sleep, too little sleep or long naps can inhibit the body’s ability to adapt to the stresses of training.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.