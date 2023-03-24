Recovery and Regeneration are sometimes the limiting factors when we are working out and training. The more control over recovery and down time, the better quality and quantity of training as person can handle. No matter if that person is an athlete or general “Joe or Jane.” When I’ve had the chance to work with Olympic and NFL athletes, a huge key to training is how we greatly set up their rest, nutrition, supplementation, recovery and regeneration as well as their training programs. This allows us to prescribe programs of great volume that include intense quality movements and exercises.
Sleep is a critical part of recovery. Most athletes need 7-9 hours of sleep every night, most of us in general need 6-8 hours of sleep. In both cases, sleep should begin and end at about the same times. Too much sleep, too little sleep or long naps can inhibit the body’s ability to adapt to the stresses of training.
GENERAL POST TRAINING STRATEGIES
Ten to 15 minutes of movement in a swimming pool consisting of large general movements of the body can relax, refresh and speed the process of recovery. A 3- to 4-minute hot tub alternated with a 30- to 60-second cold plunge repeated for three reps can greatly foster the recovery process. For relaxation, end with a warm environment which will encourage sleep. For recovery between training sessions, end with a cold bout. The cold tub should not exceed 10 degrees Celsius (50 Degrees F)
SPECIFIC POST TRAINING STRATEGIES
• Metabolic fatigue is volume related such as training for hard over an hour in length, multiple training sessions in the same day, as well as the overall cumulative effect of fatigue over a week or weeks of training. You can recover by the use of re-hydration and refueling immediately after training and competition. Metabolic fatigue can be recognized by early onset of fatigue, normal training seems more difficult, or the athlete struggles to complete the session.
• Neural fatigue of the peripheral nervous system is also volume related and caused by high intensity sessions or long low to moderate sessions of training and can be recovered by hydrotherapy, light active and static stretching as well as massage. Neural fatigue is expressed by low power output, heavy/slow feet and poor technique.
• Neural fatigue of the central nervous system is caused by low blood glucose levels brought on by high pressure training sessions involving rapid decisions and reactions or just training monotony. This type of neural fatigue is expressed by lack of motivation/passion and can be recovered by steady intake of carbohydrate during and after training, rest and alternative activities such as music, movies and video games.
• Psychological fatigue is caused by team conflict, competitive pressures or other outside stressors such as school and personal or social conflicts. This type of fatigue is expressed by loss of confidence and/or lowered self-esteem; poor interaction and communication among team members; negative attitudes; increased anxiety and poor sleep patterns. This fatigue can be recovered by activities such as reading, movies, books, video games, etc.
• Environmental and travel fatigue is caused by disruption of normal routines such as sleep patterns, meal timing, increased sitting or standing requirements, cultural changes, climatic differences and time change. This fatigue is usually expressed with longer warm-up needs and slower starts to the workout, increased unforced errors in early competition and earlier onset of fatigue. Recovery strategies for this type of fatigue include proper preparation and planning for training and travel: adequate hydration and refueling patterns; limiting climate stressors such as extreme heat or cold; minimize visual fatigue with sunglasses and limited computer time and minimizing hearing fatigue by wearing ear plugs on long flights and limiting loud music on mp3 players.
IMMEDIATELY AFTER WORKOUTS
• Restore fluid and glycogen levels by drinking .6 –1 L of sports drink
• Eat quality protein and low glycemic carbohydrate snack
• Stretch lightly with active and short duration static (10 seconds or less)
• Walk or jog lightly to assist lactate recovery
• Check weight to gauge sweat loss
• Listen to relaxing music
AT HOME
• Continue to rehydrate and refuel
• Shower and end with alternate hot/cold showers (30 seconds each) for 3-5 reps
• Have a balanced meal of quality protein, low to moderate glycemic carbohydrate
• If unable to sleep:, get up, jot down the problem(s) or make a list.
Mark “Coach Rozy” Roozen is owner/director of Coach Rozy Performance - Powered by AVERA Sports Yankton. He can be reached at 817-219-2811, email him at rozyroozen@gmail.com or you can find more information at www.coachrozy.com about training programs, our on-line training programs, bootcamps and athletic & sport development.
