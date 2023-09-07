FREEMAN —The Johannesthal Reformed Church at Heritage Hall Museum & Archives is the venue for a Sept. 17 program about that church’s history.
Steve Auch, who has both an interest in and family ties to the church, will present “Die Johannesthal Kirche: 1820 South Russia-1884 Dakota Territory” at 3 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. In addition, a hymn-sing and special music led by Deb and Kerry Carden, from Yankton, will be held at the church starting at 6 p.m.
Auch, who also lives in Yankton, will talk about the village, the people and the church in Johannesthal, South Russia. He will share details about the migration to the United States that began 150 years ago this year, the families that arrived, the homesteads they established and the early church they founded northwest of Freeman shortly after their arrival.
The church, which was built in 1902, served the Johannesthal congregation until 1967 when the church closed. It was then donated to the Freeman Historical Society and later to HHM&A; it was moved to the museum grounds in 1979.
“We’ve been making upgrades to the church for several years, including painting both the interior and exterior, and we recently brought electricity to the building and installed new lighting,” Hofer said. “It’s a lovely space and we’re happy to see it being used.”
Auch is the great-grandson of Christian and Rosina Auch; Christian was one of the first two pioneer elders of the Johannesthal Reformed Church. It is also the church of Steve Auch’s father, Eugene P. Auch, and his grandfather Emmanuel Auch.
“I have been in Ukraine several times,” Auch says. “I was blessed to be able to see and enter the first Johannesthal Church in Ukraine.”
Auch’s interest in history goes back to his grandfather Otto Schaeffer, who took a deep interest in genealogy.
“He always wanted to find out if someone he met was a cousin. I inherited his family research collection.”
He also credits his Menno High School science teacher Herman Petzoldt, “who made us do our family trees” and his cousin Arlo Auch “for encouraging me to take my first trip to the Ukraine. He also left behind an outstanding amount of family history and genealogy.”
Auch believes he has a “responsibility to teach my children and grandchildren the faith lessons of my family — that they may trust Jesus Christ as their Savior and thank Him for the blessings they enjoy because of the sacrifices that our ancestors made.”
The program is free of charge to all HHM&A members and those who purchase admission to the museum on Sunday — it will be open from 1-7 p.m. that day. Admission to the program can also be purchased at the door.
