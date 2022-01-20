UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
2021 Fall Semester Dean’s List Honorees
More than 6,900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester. Dean’s list status was earned by only 1,402 first year undergraduates during the 2021 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,427 second year students, only 1,836 third year students, and only 2,304 fourth year students.
• Natalia Kuiken of Dakota Dunes —Class: Fourth Year; College: Carver College of Medicine; Major: Radiation Sciences;
• Blake Rosenkrans of Dakota Dunes — Class: Fourth Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Neuroscience;
• Cade Block of Dakota Dunes — Class: Second Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology;
• Paityn DeBoer of Parker — Class: Second Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology;
• Sophie Klynsma of McCook Lake — Class: Second Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Social Work Interest;
• Drew Olson of Dakota Dunes — Class: Third Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology;
• Chayce Patterson of Dakota Dunes, SD — Class: Third Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology.
ELAYNA SCHROEDER
CONWAY, SC — Nearly 1,000 students were named to the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University for the Fall 2021 semester, including Elayna Schroeder, a Biology major from Vermillion.
Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, South Carolina, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
JOSEPH GRASSMID
GREENVILLE, SC — Joseph Grassmid, a Sophomore Business Administration major from Menno, was among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
SOUTH DAKOTA MINES
RAPID CITY — South Dakota Mines has named 616 students to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
In order to merit a spot on the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester. Full-time students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours for the term while part-time students must have earned between three and 11 credit hours that term.
Avon — Olivia Jurrens
Burbank — Cassidy Sjovall
Crofton NE — Connor Arens, Thomas Stewart
Dakota Dunes — Miles Byington
Dimock — Chloe Wegehaupt
Hurley — Dustin Richards
Parkston — Alec Hohn, Tanner Hohn
Scotland — Isaac Lindskov
Viborg — Anthony Nelson
Wagner — Cameron Smejkal
Yankton — Samuel Van Osdel, Cecilia Kouri, Samuel Herrboldt, Donald Bonneau
MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY MOORHEAD
MOORHEAD, Minn. — The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2021. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade-point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
MSU Moorhead is a comprehensive university offering more than 150 majors, emphases and options, 15 graduate degree programs, 40 certificate programs, and 31 areas of teacher licensure preparation. MSUM is a member of the Minnesota State system.
Area students include:
• Cassandra Lee, Paralegal, Gayville-Volin High School, Gayville
• Zoie Lee Marcotte, Criminal Justice, Yankton High School, Yankton
IRENE-WAKONDA
2nd Quarter “A” Honor Roll
Grade point average of 3.50 or better with no grade below a “B”
SENIORS — Bak, Jordan; Freeman, Will; Heirigs, Sydney; Johnson, Mason; Knodel, Katie; Libby, Conner; Logan, Jakob; Logue, LillyAnn; Mellem, Megan; Mork, Mckenna; O’Malley, Nora; Orr, Emma; Sees, Isabell
JUNIORS — Broderson, Clay; Hill, Kyra; Kribell, Kylie; Libby, Garrett; Pollman, Miles; Spurrell, Dashel; Taylor, Kameran
SOPHOMORES — Anderson, Zoey; Flynn, Emerson; Hansen, Olivia; Hansen, Samuel; Logue, Nadia; Mellem, Kaitlynn; Sees, Jenna; Van Beek, Brody; Wolfswinkel, Jacob
FRESHMEN — Boysen, Brock; Hoxeng, Wyatt; Logue, Emma; Lyngstad, Brenna; Marshall, Emma; Orr, Hailey; Rudd, Natalie; Wilcox, Logan
8th GRADE — Brockmueller, Addison; Girard, Natalie; Johnke, Brody; Logue, Gianna
7th GRADE — Hansen, Grace; Mellem, Jefferey; Sees, Gracie; Stockland, Jordan
-----
Quarter “B” Honor Roll
Grade point average of 3.00 or better with no grade below a “C”
SENIORS — Anderson, Christian; DuBois, Landon; Gouedard, Robin; Johnke, Dawson; Kirschenman, Allison; Logue, Abby; Nakanishi, Haruka
JUNIORS — Aune, Alexis; Dahlerup, Chase; DuBois, Torie; Hansen, Ashlie; Hauger, Peter; Kaufman, Alexis; Learing, Macie; Logue, Elizabeth; Tallman, Justin
SOPHOMORES — Girard, Benjamin; Kleinschmit, Kaden; McDonald, Quinn; Thompson, Elsey
FRESHMEN — Aune, Olivia; Hansen, Jens; Kuchta, Jett; Oien, Shelby; Olson, Jaksen; Orr, Madison; Peterson, Madlyn; Watson, Brant
8th GRADE — Flynn, Quincey; Hoxeng, Savanna; Mews, Lydian; Tallman, Katelyn
7th GRADE — D’Armond, Landon; Ganschow, Cayden; Hauger, Abbey; Healy, Cain; Landeen, Cooper; Larsen, James; Muilenburg, Carter; Steeneck, Jackson; Swensen, Rory; Van Beek, Lanie; Wolfswinkel, Ty
-----
Fall Semester “A” Honor Roll
Grade point average of 3.50 or better with no grade below a “B”
SENIORS — Bak, Jordan; Freeman, Willa; Gouedard, Robin; Heirigs, Sydney; Johnke, Dawson; Johnson, Mason; Libby, Conner; Logan, Jakob; Logue, LillyAnn; Orr, Emma; Sees, Isabell
JUNIORS — Broderson, Clay; Hill, Kyra; Kribell, Kylie; Pollman, Miles; Spurrell, Dashel
SOPHOMORES — Anderson, Zoey; Hansen, Olivia; Hansen, Samuel; Logue, Nadia; Mellem, Kaitlynn; Sees, Jenna; Van Beek, Brody; Wolfswinkel, Jacob
FRESHMEN — Hoxeng, Wyatt; Logue, Emma; Marshall, Emma; Orr, Hailey; Orr, Madison; Peterson, Madlyn; Rudd, Natalie; Wilcox, Logan
8th GRADE — Brockmueller, Addison; Girard, Natalie; Johnke, Brody
7th GRADE — Hansen, Grace; Mellem, Jefferey; Sees, Gracie; Stockland, Jordan
-----
FALL SEMESTER “B” HONOR ROLL
Grade point average of 3.00 or better with no grade below a “C”
SENIORS — Anderson, Christian; DuBois, Landon; Kirschenman, Allison; Knodel, Katie; Mellem, Megan; Mork, Mckenna; Logue, Abby; Nakanishi, Haruka; O’Malley, Nora
JUNIORS — Aune, Alexis; Dahlerup, Chase; Hansen, Ashlie; Hauger, Peter; Kleinschmit, Elyjah; Learing, Macie; Libby, Garrett; Logue, Elizabeth; Tallman, Justin
SOPHOMORES — Flynn, Emerson; Girard, Benjamin; Kleinschmit, Kaden; McDonald, Quinn; Thompson, Elsey
FRESHMEN — Aune, Olivia; Hansen, Jens; Lyngstad, Brenna; Oien, Shelby
8th GRADE — Hoxeng, Savanna; Logue, Gianna; Mews, Lydian
7th GRADE — Larsen, James; Muilenburg, Carter; Sharples-Schmidt, Duncan; Van Beek, Lanie; Wolfswinkel, Ty
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following area students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s List.
• Courtney Campbell of Yankton;
• Abigail Schmidt of Yankton;
• Tyler Walsh of Elk Point.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
HARTINGTON NEWCASTLE
SECOND QUARTER 2021-2022
“B” Honor Roll
Grade 7 — Aidan Anderson, Landon Clark, Jason Heimes, Maximus McCray, Seanna Pinkelman, Gabriel Reyes, Austin Sudbeck
Grade 8 — Jade Ford, Hazel Hochstein, Kora Kneifl, Brayden Lammers, Raymond Ponce, Issac Santiago, Dolcie Sudbeck, Katelyn Wubben
Grade 9 — McKenzie Bruning, Kiara McCray, Landon McIntosh, Sam Pinkelman, Abi Rice, Cole Rosener, Madelyn Rosener, Jack Steffen, Maddie Steffen
Grade 10 — Kennedy Gotch, Olivia Grutsch, Alexus Hans, Molly Kathol, Kale Korth, Dayton Sudbeck
Grade 11 — Michael Brandow, Adin Evans, Isabella Hulit, Riley Krause, Alivia Morten, Rubi Olsen, Kysiah Rice, Anden Wieseler
Grade 12 — Blake Bermel, Bradley Brown, Hailey Fuerhoff, Parker Hopping, Erin Meisenheimer, Daisy Sage, Bennet Sievers
-----
“A” Honor Roll
Grade 7 — none
Grade 8 — Dane Gotch, Carter Kelly, Ellie Lammers
Grade 9 — Cole Heimes
Grade 10 — Abigail Anderson, Kaydence McCray, Seth Pinkelman, Dalton Rice, Emma Wubben
Grade 11 — Lane Heimes, Ciara Pinkelman
Grade 12 — Erin Folkers, Jessica Opfer, Jake Peitz, Leah Reichle
-----
FIRST SEMESTER 2021-2022
B” Honor Roll
Grade 7 — Aidan Anderson, Landon Clark, Jason Heimes, Anna Lammers, Seanna Pinkelman, Gabriel Reyes
Grade 8 — Jade Ford, Carter Kelly, Kora Kneifl, Mason Krause,Brayden Lammers, Raymond Ponce, Wendy Reyes, Issac Santiago, Dolcie Sudbeck, Katelyn Wubben
Grade 9 — McKenzie Bruning, Carmen Buschkamp, Kiara McCray, Landon McIntosh, Sam Pinkelman, Abi Rice, Cole Rosener, Madelyn Rosener, Isabell Schaecher, Jack Steffen, Maddie Steffen
Grade 10 — Kendra Anderson, Karli Bruning, Kennedy Gotch, Zoey Gratzfeld, Olivia Grutsch, Alexus Hans, Emalee Hart, Molly Kathol, Kale Korth, Mani Lange, Faith Pinkelman, Kaylee Ptak, Riley Sudbeck
Grade 11 — Michael Brandow, Adin Evans, Isabella Hulit ,Alivia Morten, Rubi Olsen, Kysiah Rice, Anden Wieseler
Grade 12 — Blake Bermel. Bradley Brown. Erin Folkers. Parker Hopping. Carson Jones. Caroline Nelson. Bennet Sievers
-----
“A” Honor Roll
Grade 7 — none
Grade 8 — Dane Gotch, Ellie Lammers
Grade 9 — Cole Heimes
Grade 10 — Abigail Anderson, Kaydence McCray, Seth Pinkelman, Dalton Rice, Dayton Sudbeck, Emma Wubben
Grade 11 — Logan Castillo, Lane Heimes, Riley Krause, Ciara Pinkelman
Grade 12 — Hailey Fuerhoff, Erin Meisenheimer, Jessica Opfer, Jake Peitz, Leah Reichle
QIAO SUN
WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student, Qiao Sun of Freeman was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.
To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.
LAKE AREA TECHNICAL COLLEGE
WATERTOWN — Lake Area Technical College President, Michael Cartney announces the current President’s List. The President’s List is a directory of outstanding students who, through their initiative and ability, have indicated a seriousness of purpose in their educational program. The President’s List is limited to full-time students who have achieved a semester grade point aver-age of 3.5 to 4.0. Students with a 4.0 have been noted by an *.
The entire President’s List is available at https://www.lakeareatech.edu/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Presidents-List-Fall-2021.pdf
Area honorees include:
Beresford — Gayden Johnson
Centerville — Gavin Gibney*, Isaac Hill*, Kaleb Smit, Chance Erck
Freeman — Rijjy Peterson, Dustin Walz, Katelyn Walz, Collin Helma
Menno — Dylan Lammers, Brittney Massey,
Yankton — Mitchell Slowey*
RACHEL BRADY
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
• Rachel Brady of Vermillion was named to the Deans List list.
NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY
ABERDEEN — Northern State University in Aberdeen has released the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for the dean’s list. Area students who achieved dean’s list status and requested that their names be released to the media are listed below, grouped by state and hometown:
• Hope Neugebauer, Armour
• Summer Roelke, Beresford
• Cody Brouwer, Dimock
• Madison Zwinger, Dimock
• Kielee Otten, Hudson
• Trejon King, Irene
• Amy Ptak, Marion
• Crystal Cook, Parker
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2021 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.
The following is a list of area students, their hometowns and the colleges in which they are enrolled.
The names of students who choose not to be listed due to privacy reasons -- protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act -- are not included.
-----
COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
• Dental Hygiene: Ponca — Shelby Rickett
-----
COLLEGE OF NURSING
• Lincoln Division: Laurel — Jasmine Galvin, Ryan Lunz
• Northern Division (Norfolk): Hartington — Sydney Steffen
-----
COLLEGE OF PHARMACY
• Yankton — Taylor Ruter
-----
COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS
• Radiography: Creighton — Brienne Fanta
CROFTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL
2021-2022 T2 Honor Rolls
High School Honor Roll
Seniors — Allen, James; Altwine, Kiera; Anderson, Cheyenne; Deshazer, Madalynne; Eilers, Jayden C.; Fiscus, Brooklynn; Folkers, Alexis; Guenther, Austin; Janssen, Jared; Jordan, Jayden; Kleinschmit, Kelsay; Konechne, Paul; Neuhalfen, Emma; Ostermeyer, Mayson; Pedersen, Wade; Poppe, William; Sage, Stran; Schieffer, Karley; Schmidt, Jada; Sprakel, Riley; Sukovaty, lzaac; Tarr, Conner; Tramp, Ashley; Tramp, Ethan; Wragge, Ella
Juniors — Berger, Brianna; Birger, Jeffrey; Buschkamp, Garret; Dather, Piper; Guenther, Summer; Jordan, Blair; Kleinschmit, April; Lammers, Ariel; Lammers, Brooke; Leader, Rebecca; Maibaum, Thomas; Schmidt, Rori Anne; Sprakel, Vanessa; Strivens, Rayvin; Tramp, Megan; Walter, Paris.
Sophomores — Anthony, Josie; Arens, Jordyn; Babcock, Nolan; Bilka, Emma; Guenther, Caitlin; Guenther, Carter; Jackson, Jenna; Kleinschmit, Kody; Mauch, Kaylee; Petersen, Cierra; Schieffer, Hannah; Steffen, Claire; Steffen, William Douglas; Tramp, Zac; Weber, lillianne; Wortmann, Elizabeth.
Freshmen — Allen, Sammie; Arens, Rylie; Fiscus, Cameryn; Loecker, Madelyn; Maibaum, Kyle; Schieffer, Grant; Strunk, Samantha; Wiebelhaus, Alexa.
JH Honor Roll
8th Grade — Lynde, Jackson; Olson, Callie; Schendt, Karoline; Steffen, Jordan; Suing, Alexa.
7th Grade — Thoene, Brady; Tramp, Jenna.
High School Merit Roll
Seniors — Berger, Zachary; Kaiser, Sabrina.
Juniors — Lucht, Wesley; McFarland, Simon; O’Connor, Daniel; Poppe, Zakary; Segovia, Sean; Thoene, Kendall.
Sophomores — Fisher, Robert; Foxhoven, Jace; Mellem, Brayden; Sprakel, Braeden; Tramp, Ellie.
Freshmen — Allen, Cassie Rose; Birger, Samuel; Glaus, Malia; Poppe, Annabelle; Schieffer, Jack; Tramp, Wyatt.
JH Merit Roll
8th Grade — Anthony, Jacee; Barta, Leila; Cooper, Tylee; Janssen, Jaisie; Schieffer, Ashlynn; Steffen, Carter.
7th Grade — Baker, Macy; Drotzmann, Bo; Jordan, Grant; Schieffer, Layne.
