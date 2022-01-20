UNIVERSITY OF IOWA

2021 Fall Semester Dean’s List Honorees

More than 6,900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester. Dean’s list status was earned by only 1,402 first year undergraduates during the 2021 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,427 second year students, only 1,836 third year students, and only 2,304 fourth year students.

• Natalia Kuiken of Dakota Dunes —Class: Fourth Year; College: Carver College of Medicine; Major: Radiation Sciences;

• Blake Rosenkrans of Dakota Dunes — Class: Fourth Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Neuroscience;

• Cade Block of Dakota Dunes — Class: Second Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology;

• Paityn DeBoer of Parker — Class: Second Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology;

• Sophie Klynsma of McCook Lake — Class: Second Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Social Work Interest;

• Drew Olson of Dakota Dunes — Class: Third Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology;

• Chayce Patterson of Dakota Dunes, SD — Class: Third Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology.

ELAYNA SCHROEDER

CONWAY, SC — Nearly 1,000 students were named to the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University for the Fall 2021 semester, including Elayna Schroeder, a Biology major from Vermillion.

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, South Carolina, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

JOSEPH GRASSMID

GREENVILLE, SC — Joseph Grassmid, a Sophomore Business Administration major from Menno, was among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

SOUTH DAKOTA MINES

RAPID CITY — South Dakota Mines has named 616 students to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

In order to merit a spot on the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester. Full-time students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours for the term while part-time students must have earned between three and 11 credit hours that term.

Avon — Olivia Jurrens

Burbank — Cassidy Sjovall

Crofton NE — Connor Arens, Thomas Stewart

Dakota Dunes — Miles Byington

Dimock — Chloe Wegehaupt

Hurley — Dustin Richards

Parkston — Alec Hohn, Tanner Hohn

Scotland — Isaac Lindskov

Viborg — Anthony Nelson

Wagner — Cameron Smejkal

Yankton — Samuel Van Osdel, Cecilia Kouri, Samuel Herrboldt, Donald Bonneau

MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY MOORHEAD

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2021. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade-point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

MSU Moorhead is a comprehensive university offering more than 150 majors, emphases and options, 15 graduate degree programs, 40 certificate programs, and 31 areas of teacher licensure preparation. MSUM is a member of the Minnesota State system.

Area students include:

• Cassandra Lee, Paralegal, Gayville-Volin High School, Gayville

• Zoie Lee Marcotte, Criminal Justice, Yankton High School, Yankton

IRENE-WAKONDA

2nd Quarter “A” Honor Roll

Grade point average of 3.50 or better with no grade below a “B”

SENIORS — Bak, Jordan; Freeman, Will; Heirigs, Sydney; Johnson, Mason; Knodel, Katie; Libby, Conner; Logan, Jakob; Logue, LillyAnn; Mellem, Megan; Mork, Mckenna; O’Malley, Nora; Orr, Emma; Sees, Isabell

JUNIORS — Broderson, Clay; Hill, Kyra; Kribell, Kylie; Libby, Garrett; Pollman, Miles; Spurrell, Dashel; Taylor, Kameran

SOPHOMORES — Anderson, Zoey; Flynn, Emerson; Hansen, Olivia; Hansen, Samuel; Logue, Nadia; Mellem, Kaitlynn; Sees, Jenna; Van Beek, Brody; Wolfswinkel, Jacob

FRESHMEN — Boysen, Brock; Hoxeng, Wyatt; Logue, Emma; Lyngstad, Brenna; Marshall, Emma; Orr, Hailey; Rudd, Natalie; Wilcox, Logan

8th GRADE — Brockmueller, Addison; Girard, Natalie; Johnke, Brody; Logue, Gianna

7th GRADE — Hansen, Grace; Mellem, Jefferey; Sees, Gracie; Stockland, Jordan

-----

Quarter “B” Honor Roll

Grade point average of 3.00 or better with no grade below a “C”

SENIORS — Anderson, Christian; DuBois, Landon; Gouedard, Robin; Johnke, Dawson; Kirschenman, Allison; Logue, Abby; Nakanishi, Haruka

JUNIORS — Aune, Alexis; Dahlerup, Chase; DuBois, Torie; Hansen, Ashlie; Hauger, Peter; Kaufman, Alexis; Learing, Macie; Logue, Elizabeth; Tallman, Justin

SOPHOMORES — Girard, Benjamin; Kleinschmit, Kaden; McDonald, Quinn; Thompson, Elsey

FRESHMEN — Aune, Olivia; Hansen, Jens; Kuchta, Jett; Oien, Shelby; Olson, Jaksen; Orr, Madison; Peterson, Madlyn; Watson, Brant

8th GRADE — Flynn, Quincey; Hoxeng, Savanna; Mews, Lydian; Tallman, Katelyn

7th GRADE — D’Armond, Landon; Ganschow, Cayden; Hauger, Abbey; Healy, Cain; Landeen, Cooper; Larsen, James; Muilenburg, Carter; Steeneck, Jackson; Swensen, Rory; Van Beek, Lanie; Wolfswinkel, Ty

-----

Fall Semester “A” Honor Roll

Grade point average of 3.50 or better with no grade below a “B”

SENIORS — Bak, Jordan; Freeman, Willa; Gouedard, Robin; Heirigs, Sydney; Johnke, Dawson; Johnson, Mason; Libby, Conner; Logan, Jakob; Logue, LillyAnn; Orr, Emma; Sees, Isabell

JUNIORS — Broderson, Clay; Hill, Kyra; Kribell, Kylie; Pollman, Miles; Spurrell, Dashel

SOPHOMORES — Anderson, Zoey; Hansen, Olivia; Hansen, Samuel; Logue, Nadia; Mellem, Kaitlynn; Sees, Jenna; Van Beek, Brody; Wolfswinkel, Jacob

FRESHMEN — Hoxeng, Wyatt; Logue, Emma; Marshall, Emma; Orr, Hailey; Orr, Madison; Peterson, Madlyn; Rudd, Natalie; Wilcox, Logan

8th GRADE — Brockmueller, Addison; Girard, Natalie; Johnke, Brody

7th GRADE — Hansen, Grace; Mellem, Jefferey; Sees, Gracie; Stockland, Jordan

-----

FALL SEMESTER “B” HONOR ROLL

Grade point average of 3.00 or better with no grade below a “C”

SENIORS — Anderson, Christian; DuBois, Landon; Kirschenman, Allison; Knodel, Katie; Mellem, Megan; Mork, Mckenna; Logue, Abby; Nakanishi, Haruka; O’Malley, Nora

JUNIORS — Aune, Alexis; Dahlerup, Chase; Hansen, Ashlie; Hauger, Peter; Kleinschmit, Elyjah; Learing, Macie; Libby, Garrett; Logue, Elizabeth; Tallman, Justin

SOPHOMORES — Flynn, Emerson; Girard, Benjamin; Kleinschmit, Kaden; McDonald, Quinn; Thompson, Elsey

FRESHMEN — Aune, Olivia; Hansen, Jens; Lyngstad, Brenna; Oien, Shelby

8th GRADE — Hoxeng, Savanna; Logue, Gianna; Mews, Lydian

7th GRADE — Larsen, James; Muilenburg, Carter; Sharples-Schmidt, Duncan; Van Beek, Lanie; Wolfswinkel, Ty

SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following area students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s List.

• Courtney Campbell of Yankton;

• Abigail Schmidt of Yankton;

• Tyler Walsh of Elk Point.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

HARTINGTON NEWCASTLE

SECOND QUARTER 2021-2022

“B” Honor Roll

Grade 7 — Aidan Anderson, Landon Clark, Jason Heimes, Maximus McCray, Seanna Pinkelman, Gabriel Reyes, Austin Sudbeck

Grade 8 — Jade Ford, Hazel Hochstein, Kora Kneifl, Brayden Lammers, Raymond Ponce, Issac Santiago, Dolcie Sudbeck, Katelyn Wubben

Grade 9 — McKenzie Bruning, Kiara McCray, Landon McIntosh, Sam Pinkelman, Abi Rice, Cole Rosener, Madelyn Rosener, Jack Steffen, Maddie Steffen

Grade 10 — Kennedy Gotch, Olivia Grutsch, Alexus Hans, Molly Kathol, Kale Korth, Dayton Sudbeck

Grade 11 — Michael Brandow, Adin Evans, Isabella Hulit, Riley Krause, Alivia Morten, Rubi Olsen, Kysiah Rice, Anden Wieseler

Grade 12 — Blake Bermel, Bradley Brown, Hailey Fuerhoff, Parker Hopping, Erin Meisenheimer, Daisy Sage, Bennet Sievers

-----

“A” Honor Roll

Grade 7 — none

Grade 8 — Dane Gotch, Carter Kelly, Ellie Lammers

Grade 9 — Cole Heimes

Grade 10 — Abigail Anderson, Kaydence McCray, Seth Pinkelman, Dalton Rice, Emma Wubben

Grade 11 — Lane Heimes, Ciara Pinkelman

Grade 12 — Erin Folkers, Jessica Opfer, Jake Peitz, Leah Reichle

-----

FIRST SEMESTER 2021-2022

B” Honor Roll

Grade 7 — Aidan Anderson, Landon Clark, Jason Heimes, Anna Lammers, Seanna Pinkelman, Gabriel Reyes

Grade 8 — Jade Ford, Carter Kelly, Kora Kneifl, Mason Krause,Brayden Lammers, Raymond Ponce, Wendy Reyes, Issac Santiago, Dolcie Sudbeck, Katelyn Wubben

Grade 9 — McKenzie Bruning, Carmen Buschkamp, Kiara McCray, Landon McIntosh, Sam Pinkelman, Abi Rice, Cole Rosener, Madelyn Rosener, Isabell Schaecher, Jack Steffen, Maddie Steffen

Grade 10 — Kendra Anderson, Karli Bruning, Kennedy Gotch, Zoey Gratzfeld, Olivia Grutsch, Alexus Hans, Emalee Hart, Molly Kathol, Kale Korth, Mani Lange, Faith Pinkelman, Kaylee Ptak, Riley Sudbeck

Grade 11 — Michael Brandow, Adin Evans, Isabella Hulit ,Alivia Morten, Rubi Olsen, Kysiah Rice, Anden Wieseler

Grade 12 — Blake Bermel. Bradley Brown. Erin Folkers. Parker Hopping. Carson Jones. Caroline Nelson. Bennet Sievers

-----

“A” Honor Roll

Grade 7 — none

Grade 8 — Dane Gotch, Ellie Lammers

Grade 9 — Cole Heimes

Grade 10 — Abigail Anderson, Kaydence McCray, Seth Pinkelman, Dalton Rice, Dayton Sudbeck, Emma Wubben

Grade 11 — Logan Castillo, Lane Heimes, Riley Krause, Ciara Pinkelman

Grade 12 — Hailey Fuerhoff, Erin Meisenheimer, Jessica Opfer, Jake Peitz, Leah Reichle

QIAO SUN

WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student, Qiao Sun of Freeman was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.

To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.

LAKE AREA TECHNICAL COLLEGE

WATERTOWN — Lake Area Technical College President, Michael Cartney announces the current President’s List. The President’s List is a directory of outstanding students who, through their initiative and ability, have indicated a seriousness of purpose in their educational program. The President’s List is limited to full-time students who have achieved a semester grade point aver-age of 3.5 to 4.0. Students with a 4.0 have been noted by an *.

The entire President’s List is available at https://www.lakeareatech.edu/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Presidents-List-Fall-2021.pdf

Area honorees include:

Beresford — Gayden Johnson

Centerville — Gavin Gibney*, Isaac Hill*, Kaleb Smit, Chance Erck

Freeman — Rijjy Peterson, Dustin Walz, Katelyn Walz, Collin Helma

Menno — Dylan Lammers, Brittney Massey,

Yankton — Mitchell Slowey*

RACHEL BRADY

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

• Rachel Brady of Vermillion was named to the Deans List list.

NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY

ABERDEEN — Northern State University in Aberdeen has released the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

Students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for the dean’s list. Area students who achieved dean’s list status and requested that their names be released to the media are listed below, grouped by state and hometown:

• Hope Neugebauer, Armour

• Summer Roelke, Beresford

• Cody Brouwer, Dimock

• Madison Zwinger, Dimock

• Kielee Otten, Hudson

• Trejon King, Irene

• Amy Ptak, Marion

• Crystal Cook, Parker

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2021 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.

To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.

The following is a list of area students, their hometowns and the colleges in which they are enrolled.

The names of students who choose not to be listed due to privacy reasons -- protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act -- are not included.

-----

COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY

• Dental Hygiene: Ponca — Shelby Rickett

-----

COLLEGE OF NURSING

• Lincoln Division: Laurel — Jasmine Galvin, Ryan Lunz

• Northern Division (Norfolk): Hartington — Sydney Steffen

-----

COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

• Yankton — Taylor Ruter

-----

COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS

• Radiography: Creighton — Brienne Fanta

CROFTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL

2021-2022 T2 Honor Rolls

High School Honor Roll

Seniors — Allen, James; Altwine, Kiera; Anderson, Cheyenne; Deshazer, Madalynne; Eilers, Jayden C.; Fiscus, Brooklynn; Folkers, Alexis; Guenther, Austin; Janssen, Jared; Jordan, Jayden; Kleinschmit, Kelsay; Konechne, Paul; Neuhalfen, Emma; Ostermeyer, Mayson; Pedersen, Wade; Poppe, William; Sage, Stran; Schieffer, Karley; Schmidt, Jada; Sprakel, Riley; Sukovaty, lzaac; Tarr, Conner; Tramp, Ashley; Tramp, Ethan; Wragge, Ella

Juniors — Berger, Brianna; Birger, Jeffrey; Buschkamp, Garret; Dather, Piper; Guenther, Summer; Jordan, Blair; Kleinschmit, April; Lammers, Ariel; Lammers, Brooke; Leader, Rebecca; Maibaum, Thomas; Schmidt, Rori Anne; Sprakel, Vanessa; Strivens, Rayvin; Tramp, Megan; Walter, Paris.

Sophomores — Anthony, Josie; Arens, Jordyn; Babcock, Nolan; Bilka, Emma; Guenther, Caitlin; Guenther, Carter; Jackson, Jenna; Kleinschmit, Kody; Mauch, Kaylee; Petersen, Cierra; Schieffer, Hannah; Steffen, Claire; Steffen, William Douglas; Tramp, Zac; Weber, lillianne; Wortmann, Elizabeth.

Freshmen — Allen, Sammie; Arens, Rylie; Fiscus, Cameryn; Loecker, Madelyn; Maibaum, Kyle; Schieffer, Grant; Strunk, Samantha; Wiebelhaus, Alexa.

JH Honor Roll

8th Grade — Lynde, Jackson; Olson, Callie; Schendt, Karoline; Steffen, Jordan; Suing, Alexa.

7th Grade — Thoene, Brady; Tramp, Jenna.

High School Merit Roll

Seniors — Berger, Zachary; Kaiser, Sabrina.

Juniors — Lucht, Wesley; McFarland, Simon; O’Connor, Daniel; Poppe, Zakary; Segovia, Sean; Thoene, Kendall.

Sophomores — Fisher, Robert; Foxhoven, Jace; Mellem, Brayden; Sprakel, Braeden; Tramp, Ellie.

Freshmen — Allen, Cassie Rose; Birger, Samuel; Glaus, Malia; Poppe, Annabelle; Schieffer, Jack; Tramp, Wyatt.

JH Merit Roll

8th Grade — Anthony, Jacee; Barta, Leila; Cooper, Tylee; Janssen, Jaisie; Schieffer, Ashlynn; Steffen, Carter.

7th Grade — Baker, Macy; Drotzmann, Bo; Jordan, Grant; Schieffer, Layne.

