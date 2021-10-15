Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Oct. 16
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Best Kept Secrets” by Gwen Florio
• “The Book of Form and Emptiness” by Ruth Ozeki
• “The Burning” by Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman
• “A Darker Reality” by Anne Perry
• “Devil Days in Deadwood” by Ann Charles
• “Don’t Let it Snow in Deadwood” by Ann Charles
• “The Heart Principle” by Helen Hoang
• “High Stakes” by Iris Johansen
• “The Last House on Needless Street” by Catriona
• “Love, Chai, and Other Four-Letter Words” by Annika Sharma
• “The Missing Hours” by Julia Dahl
• “Mrs. March” by Virginia Feito
• “The Night Hawks” by Elly Griffiths
• “Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaghy
• “The Royals Next Door” by Karina Halle
• “The Santa Suit” by Mary Kay Andrews
• “Three Rooms” by Jo Hamya
• “Whiplash: the Champions” by Janet Dailey
• “Witch Please” by Ann Agurre
Nonfiction
• “Believing” by Anita Hill
• “Chasing Ghosts” by Marc Hartzman
• “Country Schools Vol. 1-3” by Betsey DeLoache
• “Once More to the Sky” by Scott Raab
• “Redeeming Justice” by Jarrett Adams
• “Shakespearean” by Robert McCrum
• “Still Mad” by Sandra M. Gilbert
• “Winning the Days” by Nick Severson
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Alone in Space” by Tillie Walden
• “Both Sides Now” by Peyton Thomas
• “Enduring Freedom” by Jawad Arash
• “Under a Dancing Star” by Laura Wood
• “The Woods are Always Watching” by Stephanie Perkins
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Ancestor Approved: Intertribal Stories for Kids”
• “Black Boy Joy edited” by Kwame Mbalia
• “Fast Pitch” by Nic Stone
• “How to be Brave” by Daisy May Johnson
• “Kingdom of Secrets” by Christyne Morrell
• “Kitty Quest” by Phil Corbett
• “Sisters of the Neversea” by Cynthia Leitich Smith
• “Vampires Don’t Wear Polka Dots” by Pearl Low
• “What the Hex?” by Sophie Escabasse
• “Witches of Brooklyn” by Sophie Escabasse
• “A Wolf Called Wander” by Rosanne Parry
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Cat Problems” by Jory John
• “Hardly Haunted” by Jessie Sima
• “Negative Cat” by Sopie Blackball
• “What Are Your Words” by Katherine Locke
• “Wherever You’ll Be” by Ariella Prince Guttman
• “Wild is the Wind” by Grahame Baker-Smith
• “Wood Could” by Tiffany Stone
Nonfiction
• “If the World Were 100 People” by Jackie McCann
• “M is for Melanin” by Tiffany Rose
• “What Happens While You Sleep” by Anna Russelmann
ADULT DVDs
• “American Oz”
• “The Boss Baby: Family Business”
• “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
• “In the Heights”
• “Peter Rabbit 2”
• “Young Sheldon”: season 4
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
