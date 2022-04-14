BROOKINGS — The SDSU Extension Community Vitality Team and the Community of Fort Pierre will host the Energize! Exploring Innovative Rural Communities Conference May 11-12, 2022, in Fort Pierre.
The conference is designed to energize South Dakota’s rural communities by inviting them to network with community leaders from across the state, share success stories, get ideas and take action to improve their own communities. It will offer several sessions in the areas of: Funding for Community Projects, Arts and Culture in Your Community, Marketing for Your Community or Organization, and New Life for Old Buildings.
“We’re excited to showcase the opportunities and successes of rural community development,” said Leigh Neys, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist. “This event brings together community members from a variety of backgrounds, all focused on one thing: creating vibrant communities across our state. The program is a collaborative effort between leaders in the community of Fort Pierre and the SDSU Extension Community Vitality Team.
Gloria Hanson, mayor of Fort Pierre, is excited to bring this conference to her region.
“Fort Pierre is more than excited to be the host city for this year’s statewide Energize! Conference,” said Hanson. “We are looking forward to welcoming participants from small communities all across South Dakota and beyond. It is an incredible opportunity to network with residents of other small communities. We have much in common, no matter where we are located.”
The keynote speaker for the conference is Andrew McCrea, host of an award-winning syndicated radio station, TV broadcaster and a nationally recognized speaker. McCrea continues to manage and work on his family’s 3,500-acre ranch, McCrea Family Farms, located in northwest Missouri. His message will engage, motivate and inspire Energize! Conference participants with his energy, enthusiasm and expertise.
This year will mark the fourth year for the Energize! Conference in South Dakota, with previous programs hosted in Milbank, De Smet and Lemmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.