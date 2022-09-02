Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Sept. 3, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel
• “Crossfire” by Lynette Eason
• “Fox Creek” by William Kent Krueger
• “In the Dark We Forget” by Sandra SG Wong
• “To Kill a Troubadour” by Martin Walker
• “The Kingdoms of Savannah” by George Dawes Green
• “The Last to Vanish” by Megan Miranda
• “Magic, Lies, and Deadly Pies” by Misha Popp
• “The Many Daughters of AFONG MOY” by Jamie Ford
• “A Map for the Missing” by Belinda Huijuan Tang
• “The Marriage of Rose Camilleri” by Robert Hough
• “Noor” by Nnedi Okorafor
• “Overkill” by Sandra Brown
• “Perish” by Latoya Watkins
• “Reckoning” by Catherine Coulter
• “Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Exile” by Joshua Hood
• “Stay Awake” by Megan Goldin
• “Tick Tock” by Fern Michaels
• “The Unplanned Life of Josie Hale” by Stephanie Eding
• “What She Found” by Robert Dugoni
———
Nonfiction
• “The Mindful College Student” by Eric B. Loucks, PhD.
• “Raising Lazarus” by Beth Macy
• “The Return” by Dick Morris
• “Rules at the School by the Sea” by Jenny Colgan
LARGE PRINT
• “The Affair” by Danielle Steel
• “The Best is Yet to Come” by Debbie Macomber
• “Grounds-keeping” by Lee Cole
• “If I Were You” by Lynn Austin
• “The Lioness” by Chris Bohjalian
• “The Patron Saint of Second Chances” by Christine Simon
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Allegedly” by Tiffany D. Jackson
• “The Darkening” by Sunya Mara
• “Don’t Call Me a Hurricane” by Ellen Hagan
• “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews
• “The New Girl” by Jesse Q. Sutanto
• “Who We Were in the Dark” by Jessica Taylor
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Bad Guys in They’re Bee-hind You!” by Aaron Blabey
• “Bad Kitty: Camp Daze” by Nick Bruel
• “Born Behind Bars” by Padma Venkatraman
• “Grow Up, Tahlia Wilkin!” by Karina Evans
• “Healer & Witch” by Nancy Werlin
• “Just Right Jillian” by Nicole D. Collier
———
Nonfiction
• “Bad Kitty Makes Comics and You Can Too!” by Nick Bruel
• “Out of This World” by Sally M. Walker
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “10 Spooky Pumpkins” by Gris Grimly
• “A Blue Kind of Day” by Rachel Tomlinson
• “A Friend Like You” by Frank Murphy
• “Just Help” by Sonia Sotomayor
• “Line and Scribble’ by Debora Vogrig
• “Little Wonder” by Claire Keane
• “Soaked!” by Abi Cushman
• “Together” by Charles Fuge
———
Nonfiction
• “Dolly Parton” by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara
• “How to Bake a Universe” by Alec Carvlin
• “Jane Goodall” Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara
• “Megan Rapinoe” Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara
ADULT DVDs
• “Fatherhood”
• “Killing Eve: the final obsession” Season 4
• “The Umbrella Academy” season 1 & 2
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.