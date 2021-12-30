PIERRE — Depression is one of the most common mood disorders in the United States, affecting thousands of South Dakotans each year. Although most people who struggle with depression do not die by suicide, having depression does increase the risk of suicide. Being aware of the signs and symptoms of depression is the first step to effectively treating it.
“When depression feels overwhelming and is affecting your daily activities, it is important to seek help right away,” said Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “You are not alone, and help is available.”
Depression can happen at any age. If you or your loved one have been experiencing some of the following signs and symptoms it may be depression:
• Increased or decreased sleep
• Reduced interest in daily activities
• Feelings of guilt, worthlessness, or helplessness
• Low level of energy or reduced motivation
• Difficulty with concentration or feelings of restlessness
• Loss of interest or pleasure in hobbies and activities
• Agitation or irritability
• Appetite or weight changes
• Thoughts of suicide
Not everyone who is depressed experiences every symptom. Some experience only a few symptoms while others may experience many.
“Depression is very treatable,” Gill said. “There is a range of treatments available that will help just about everyone find something that works for them.”
