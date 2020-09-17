Noted in Part I of this series, is the distressing reality that the doctrine of sin, taught in many contemporary visible churches, is being perverted to say that some sins are no longer sin — contrary to Holy Scripture. Some church bodies and their leaders have set themselves above God — deeming God’s Word null and void.
Strangely enough, considering the lists of unrepentant sinners who will not be allowed to enter heaven e.g., Romans 1:24-27; 1 Corinthians 6:9-10; 1 Timothy 1:8-10; and Revelation 22:15, these churches seem to single out only one sin — unrepentant, active homosexuality — and declare it to not be sin.
The debut of sin in Genesis 3:6, corrupted all of creation, and all of us who daily confess and repent of our sins, still struggle with the inclination to continue to sin — witness the declaration of St. Paul in Romans 7:19: “For the good I would do, I do not, but the evil I would not do, that very thing I do.” Paul gives voice to the wretched reality we all face every day — a struggle that will never end this side of heaven.
Repenting of, and abstaining from active homosexual behavior, does not mean that there is no longer a struggle with homosexual orientation. Always at the forefront of such struggle, is the truth that there is no forgiveness — no salvation — without repentance.
In his Feb. 1, 2019, Press and Dakotan article, the genesis for this rebuttal series, Rev. Gary Westgard lauded two men who dropped their Christian opposition to homosexual relations, and stated: “In the Christian Church, when one changes their mind, it is called repentance.”
Repentance is not about changing one’s mind from God’s truth to human falsehood — but rather repentance is confession, sorrow and contrition for one’s sins, resulting in a 180 degree turn away from sin, back to the Lord and the path He would have us follow.
The unscriptural teachings and practices of some churches and their pastoral leaders presents an enigma and begs the question: “What is the real underlying motivation for perverting the doctrine of sin, and ignoring God’s clear Word and commands?”
We would suggest that the motivation is fear — but what kind of fear? Psalm 33:8 “Let all the earth fear the LORD; let all the inhabitants of the world stand in awe of Him.” (NASB) The Hebrew word used here for fear is “yare,” and it means to reverence; to revere; to respect; to stand in awe of the one feared — in this case, God Himself.
This “yare” fear does not even consider perverting the Word of God, nor does it embrace unfaithfulness to His Word and His call. Therefore, this is not the fear that possesses those who presume to teach that what God calls sin — is not sin. This respectful, reverent fear is faithful, obedient and unwavering to uphold the pure Word of God, and speak its truth to culture, unbelievers and all sinners — regardless of the consequences.
There is another kind of fear represented by the Greek word “deiliao”, which means a cowardly fear — a cowardly heart — a heart that shrinks from faithfulness and truth, seeking instead to please itching ears. This fear places acceptance and popularity above Christ’s call to steadfast faithfulness. This fear acquiesces to political correctness and unbridled tolerance demanded by the unbelieving and unrepentant culture.
This fear does not lead to Christ — but away from Christ. This fear results not in salvation — but in condemnation. The teachings that proceed from “deiliao” fear, are deceptive lies, a situation that surely has Satan rejoicing and wringing his hands with glee.
The Holy Word of God, rightly preached, is given for all people — all sinners — to hear in all its truth and purity, that all would come to the knowledge of the truth and be saved.
God has given the gifts of His Son’s sacrificial death — His holy, precious Body and Blood, broken and shed on the Cross — to His Church, to rightly administer and distribute to His faithful and repentant people. He freely gives forgiveness to sinners of all stripes, but that forgiveness is always predicated on repentance and faith.
Indiscriminately bringing unrepentant sinners, homosexual or otherwise, to the Lord’s Table, is to make a mockery of His Body and Blood. Those who endorse and perpetrate such travesty, unless they repent, are destined for another kind of fear found in the Greek word “phobeo,” which means terribly frightened or terrorized, as they will be, faced with God’s wrath for leading people astray and causing them to be complacent and lost in their sin.
God calls us to be faithful, but when we forget or deviate from that faithfulness, we fall into heresy, apostasy and idolatry, forgetting that “HE IS GOD — we are not!”
God grant repentance, faithfulness and forgiveness to us all. Amen.
