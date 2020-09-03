New Women’s Bible Studies will soon begin at Calvary Baptist Church. “Joy in the Morning” will meet Wednesday mornings, 9-11 a.m., beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9, to study “Chasing Vines” by Beth Moore and childcare will be available.
“Fire by Night” will study “Redeemed” by Amy Dunham on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. beginning Monday, Sept. 21.
In “Chasing Vines,” Beth Moore explores the ways God delights in watching things grow — and how the vineyard holds the secret to how we can have a more abundant and meaningful life. As she traces the metaphor through Scripture, Beth takes you on a six-session spiritual journey and uncovers how every part of our own lives — even the rockiest, most difficult soil — is used by God to make a difference for His Kingdom.
“Redeemed” is a six-ession study on the book of Ruth — an account of an ordinary girl who moves to an ordinary place to live among ordinary people. But God is graciously working to do extraordinary things through her. “Redeemed” explores Ruth’s story as God brings her into His family, places her in the line of Christ, and paints a beautiful portrait of His big redemption plan — one in which famine leads to faith and foreigners become family.
The Bible studies are open to all women who would like to attend. Call the church office (605-665-5594) for more information or to register.
