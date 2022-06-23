ELK POINT — St. Paul Lutheran Church of Elk Point is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the dedication of its building on Sunday, July 10.

Church services will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by a catered meal by Central Catering. At 1 p.m., there will be music with Joel & Tom from the Master’s Voice. A free-will offering will be taken.

RSVPs for this event can be made at stpaullutheranelkpoint@gmail.com or by calling (605) 356-2805 and leaving a message

