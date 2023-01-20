New At The Library Jan 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Jan. 21, 2023ADULT BOOKSFiction • “Better than Fiction” by Alexa Martin• “Black Tide” by KC Jones• “The Book of Goose” by Yiyum Li• “Code 6” by James Grippando• “Defending Alice” by Richard Stratton• “Dressmakers of Prospect Heights• “Five Little Indians” by Michelle Good• “Foster” by Claire Keegan• “The Ingenue” by Rachel Kapelke-Dale• “Never Meant to Meet You” by Alli Frank• “Next of Kin” by Kia Abdullah• “The Oracle of Maracoor” by Gregory Maguire• “Portrait of a Thief” by Grace D. Li• “The Rabbit Hutch” by Tess Gunty• “SAHA” by Cho Nam-Joo• “Secret Lives” by Mark De Castrique• “The Shop on Royal Street” by Karen White• “Sins of the Tribe” by Mark A. Salter• “Without a Trace” by Danielle Steel———Nonfiction• “The Battle Cry of the Siamese Kitten” by Philipp Schott• “The Complete Bariatric Surgery Guide and Diet Program” by Sue Ekserci, RD• “Daily Creative” by Todd Henry• “How to Lose Weight for the Last Time” by Katrina Ubell, MD• “The Seven Circles” by Chelsey Luger• “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex• “Tracers in the Dark” by Andy Greenberg• “Undistracted” by Bob Goff• “The Year of the Puppy” by Alexandra HorowitzLARGE PRINT• “Trust” by Herman Diaz YOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction• “13 to Life” series by Shannon Delany #1-5• “Five Survive” by Holly Jackson• “The Girl who Never Was” by Skylar Dorset• “Jessica Rules the Dark Side” by Beth Fantaskey• “Nothing More to Tell” by Karen M. McManusJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• "Hilda and the Mountain King" by Luke Pearson———Nonfiction• "Shining Star" by Paula Yoo• "Super Squishies Slime and Putty" by Tessa Sillars-PowellEASY READING BOOKSFiction• "Dreams for our Daughters" by Ruth Doyle• "Letters form Bear" by Gauthier David• "Songs for our Sons" by Ruth Doyle———Nonfiction• "Amazing Giant Dinosaurs" from DK Publishing• "I Am Gandhi" by Brad Meltzer• "I Am Sacagawea" by Brad Meltzer• "I Am Sonia Sotomayor" by Brad Meltzer• "Mexique" by Maria José FerradaADULT DVD'S• "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile"JUNIOR DVD'S• "Big Trip"• "Big Trip 2"• "Pokémon: Winter Celebration"———Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. 