Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
Adult Books
• Becoming Bulletproof by Evy Poumpouras, nonfiction
• Biography of Resistance by Muhammad H. Zaman, nonfiction
• Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s by Tiffany Midge, nonfiction
• Death in Mud Lick by Eric Eyre, nonfiction
• Devotions by Mary Oliver, nonfiction
• Dressed for a Dance in the Snow by Monika Zgustova, nonfiction
• Front Row at The Trump Show by Johanthan Karl, nonfiction
• Generation Friends by Saul Austerlitz, nonfiction
• The Great Pretender by Susannah Cahalan, nonfiction
• Grow Your Soil! by Diane Miessler, nonfiction
• Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker, nonfiction
• How to Know the Birds by Ted Floyd, nonfiction
• The Last of the Gladiators by James M. Larossa, nonfiction
• The Last Winter of the Weimar Republic by Rudiger Barth, nonfiction
• Mere Christianity by C.S. Lewis, nonfiction
• The NRA: the Unauthorized History by Frank Smyth, nonfiction
• Organic Gardening for Everyone by CaliKim, nonfiction
• Ruffage: a Practical Guide to Vegetables by Abra Berens, nonfiction
• The Scientist and the Spy by Mara Hvistendahl, nonfiction
• The Second Chance Club: Hardship and Hope After Prison by Jason Hardy, nonfiction
• Troop 6000 by Nikita Stewart, nonfiction
• What Makes a Marriage Last by Marlo Thomas, nonfiction
• The Witches Are Coming by Lindy West, nonfiction
• Above the Bay of Angels by Rhys Bowen, fiction
• Adequate Yearly Progress by Roxanna Elden, fiction
• The Antidote for Everything by Kimmery Martin, fiction
• The Book of Lost Friends by Lisa Wingate, fiction
• Cursed edited by Marie O’regan, fiction
• Daughter of Cana by Angela Hunt, fiction
• Girls of Summer by Nancy Thayer, fiction
• Hideaway by Nora Roberts, fiction
• Night Light by Terri Blackstock, fiction
• Recipe for a Perfect Wife by Karma Brown, fiction
• Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld, fiction
• The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix, fiction
• Strangers She Knows by Christina Dodd, fiction
• The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow, fiction
• Unyielding Hope by Janette Oke, fiction
• A Week at The Shore by Barbara Delinsky, fiction
Audio CDs
• Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner, fiction
• Hideaway by Nora Roberts, fiction
• Someone Like You by Karen Kingsbury, fiction
• Walk the Wire by David Baldacci, fiction
Easy Reading Books
• Good Night, Little Blue Truck by Alice Shertle, fiction
• Honeydukes, A Scratch & Sniff Adventure, fiction
• Be Fabulous Like a Flamingo!, board book
• I Love All of Me by Lorie Ann Grover, board book
Junior Books
• Nico Brave and the Hound of Hades by Mike Cavallaro, fiction, graphic novel
Adult DVD’s
• Emma, fiction
• F8: Fate of the Furious, fiction
• Paul, Apostle of Christ, fiction
• Sonic the Hedgehog, fiction
• We Have Always Lived in The Castle, fiction
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
