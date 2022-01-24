SCARLETTE KRUSE

Paul and Jennifer Kruse of Yankton announce the birth of their daughter named Scarlette Rose Kruse, born Jan. 5, 2022, at 5:49 p.m. Scarlette weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 ¼ inches long.

She joins siblings Autumn, 11, Ava, 9, and Paizley, 5.

Grandparents are Rick and Julie Krause of Hartington, Nebraska, Sandy Kruse of Yankton, and Donald Kruse of Taos, New Mexico.

Great grandparents are Donald Miller of Yankton and Francis Grimlie of Astoria.

