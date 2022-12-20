Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. High 13F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
VERMILLION — Adding to the South Dakota Advantage program, new freshman and new transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota, as announced by the South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) Dec. 9.
“Approximately 30% of nonresident students remain in the state after graduation,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “By growing our enrollment, we’re also ensuring South Dakota’s future success by preparing tomorrow’s workforce.”
The South Dakota Advantage program currently applies to Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming. Illinois and Wisconsin were added due to their proximity to South Dakota and the level of demand for higher education.
At the graduate level, the South Dakota Advantage and Child of Alumni rates will expand to qualifying students pursuing graduate programs (excluding MD, law, OT, PT, and PA) equivalent to the resident graduate tuition rate. Qualifications include if the student is from a South Dakota Advantage state or are a Child of Alumni, and if the student received an undergraduate degree from an SDBOR institution.
These changes will be enacted starting in the summer of 2023.
Earlier this year, the SDBOR partnered with EAB, an education company, to study price sensitivity and enrollment patterns to help inform tuition pricing decisions. After reviewing EAB’s analysis, university representatives felt there was an opportunity to adjust special rates and increase the prospective student pipeline.`
