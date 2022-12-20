VERMILLION — Adding to the South Dakota Advantage program, new freshman and new transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota, as announced by the South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) Dec. 9.

 “Approximately 30% of nonresident students remain in the state after graduation,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “By growing our enrollment, we’re also ensuring South Dakota’s future success by preparing tomorrow’s workforce.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.