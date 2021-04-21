The annual Great American Cleanup that Keep Yankton Beautiful looks forward to hosting every year is happening April 24, and we need you. Seriously…we need you.
There are many areas in and around Yankton that are boasting quite a bit of litter right now, and we’ll need as many volunteers as possible to get it cleaned up. Driving around, you may not notice it much. Hopefully, that’s because you’re super focused on the road and your responsibilities as a driver. But if you were to cruise greater Yankton on a bicycle or on foot, you would probably notice just how much debris has accumulated over the winter, especially with the wind we get.
While we normally host this event every April, last year’s cleanup was postponed until September 2020. People during April last year were preoccupied by a little something called a global pandemic, so with health and safety in mind, we postponed until fall and scaled things back a bit. The year before was cold and rainy, so naturally, volunteer turnout was lower than normal. It’s been a couple of years since we really made a good litter sweep in our community and it’s time to clean house!
We won’t be alone, either. This event is hosted every year by Keep America Beautiful, our national affiliate, between March 20 and June 20. Over 500,000 people in over 15,000 communities across the United States take a little time out of their day to make a huge impact during this event. The most recent nation-wide Great American Cleanup resulted in millions of pounds of litter collected, 100,000 acres of public space cleaned up, and tens of thousands of miles of roadways and shorelines tended to. It gives us goosebumps to play a part in this kind of impact.
We welcome you to join us on the last Saturday morning of April for our fun, feel-good community cleanup. You can choose as short or as long of a route as you’d like, so know that you have options, and most routes only take around an hour to clean up. We’ll provide bags and gloves; just meet us at Fantle Memorial Park South Picnic Shelter between 8:40 and 9:00 am. We’ll give everyone a short safety briefing at 9:00 am and you’ll be dispersed to your assigned/chosen routes. Volunteers are responsible for their own transportation to the start of their route, and when you’re done, just leave your garbage bag on the side of the road for us to collect and then head home for some much-deserved rest and relaxation. Or better yet, starting at 2pm, you can head to Backspace Brewing Co. in the Meridian District for a buy one, get one free drink offer that our friends there are extending to our volunteers. All you need to do is take a photo of you cleaning up your route, post it to your Facebook or Instagram account, and tag @backspacebrewingco. Thank you to the guys at Backspace for this fun and generous offer!
Can’t come that morning but you still want to pitch in? Great! Take a walk around your neighborhood or favorite public space and make a conscious effort to clean up the litter you see. If you have kids, be sure to include them so they can see how important it is to help control litter. Report back and let us know what area you covered and how much trash you collected so we can add it to our litter and volunteer totals.
Think your workplace, church group, or organization would want to get involved? Connect with us to secure a route and get supplies and then choose a time between April 24 and May 1, 2021 that works for your group to be part of the action. Want more details? Look for the event on our Facebook page, give us a shout at (605) 689-1600 or email info@keepyanktonbeautiful.org.
With spring here and summer quickly approaching, now is the time to make Yankton shine, boost community pride, and impress our visitors! We’ll see you at the park on April 24!
