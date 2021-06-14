Levi Fitzgerald
Mike and Carrie Fitzgerald of Yankton announce the birth of their son named Levi Mathias, born May 10, 2021, at 10:06. He weighed 7 pounds, 12.8 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. He joins siblings Kinsley, 11, Wesley, 9, and Isaac, 7.
Grandparents are Jerry Zimmerman of Sioux Falls, and Jean and John Fitzgerald of Yankton. Great-grandparents are Marian Becvar of Yankton and Jean Fitzgerald of Yankton.
