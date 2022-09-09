New At The Library Sep 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New at the Yankton Community Library: Sept. 10, 2022ADULT BOOKSFiction • “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers• “Bark to the Future” by Spencer Quinn• “Blood Sugar” by Sascha Rothchild• “The Café by the Sea” by Jenny Colgan• “Cyclorama” by Adam Langer• “Election” by Tom Perrotta• “The Endless Beach” by Jenny Colgan• “Firestorm” by Taylor Moore• “Hell of a Book” by Jason Mott• “How to be a Wallflower” by Eloisa James• “The Hunt” by Faye Kellerman• “Little Bird” by Tiffany Meuret• “The Ninth Month” by James Patterson• “An Olive Grove in Ends” by Moses McKenzie• “Quicksand” by Janet Dailey• “On Skein of Death” by Allie Pleiter• “The Souls of Lost Lake” by Jaime Jo Wright• “The War Librarian” by Addison Armstrong———Nonfiction• “Classic Calligraphy for Beginners” by Younghae Chung• “Downton Shabby” by Hopwood DePree• “The Light We Give” by Simran Jeet Singh• “Two Wheels Good” by Jody RosenAUDIOBOOK• “Sparring Partners” by John GrishamLARGE PRINT• “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers• “All that Glitters” by Danielle Steel• “The Evening Hero” by Marie Myung-Ok Lee• “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel• “When the Meadow Blooms” by Ann H. YOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction• "At the End of Everything" by Marieke Nijkamp• "Boys I Know" by Anna Gracia• "Dig Two Graves" by Gretchen McNeil• "Fight Life a Girl" by Sheena Kamal–––Nonfiction• "Face for Picasso" by Ariel HenleyJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• "Darkstalker" by Tui T. Sutherland• "It's the End When I Say it's the End" by Stephan Pastis• "Little Monarchs" graphic novel by Jonathan Case• "Mamo" graphic novel by Sas Milledge• "Open Wide and Say ARRRGH!" by Aaron Blabey———Nonfiction• "An Artist's America" by Michael Albert• "Because of You, John Lewis" by Andrea Davis PinkneyEASY READING BOOKSFiction• "Billy the Borrowing Blue-Footed Booby" by Sheila Bair• "Gibberish" by Young Vo• "I Am Eleanor Roosevelt" adopted by Brooke Vitale• "Panda Pants" by Jacqueline Davies• "She Stitched the Stars" by Jennifer Harris• "Smooch!" by Karen Kilpatrick———Nonfiction• "What Do You Celebrate?" by Whitney Stewart———Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. 